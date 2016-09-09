Viper Worlds 2017 - Day 3 at Geelong

Click image for a larger image

Jack Feisenthal and Shaun Connor (AUS) continue to lead after eight races.

Followed by Daniel and Nathan van Kerckhof, then in 3rd Emmanuel Le Chapelier and Theo Constance.

Conditions were tough for both race committee and crews, winds shifting around from the south-west to the south-east and huge variations in direction and strength.

Yet the pointscore leaders Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor (AUS) still shone, scoring a first and second to hold onto the overall lead by seven points with seven races remaining.

Current Viper world champion Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Le Chapelier (FRA) and crew Theo Constance moved into third overall.

A-Cat sailor Lachie White was injured with trap handle on a capsize on his eye, seems to be ok but at least one month rest has was given to him.

On Thursday January 12 competitors will enjoy a rest day and return to complete the scheduled 15 race series from Friday until Sunday January 15.

On Sunday the 2017 Viper world champions will be announced and awarded a stunning Bausele timepiece each.

Viper Worlds 2017 - After 7 of 15 races

1st AUS 351 Jack Felsenthal / Shaun Connor 2 [6.0] 1 5 1 1 1 1 12 pts

2nd AUS 422 Daniel Van Kerckhof / Nathan Van Kerckhof 1 3 [7.0] 1 2 6 4 2 19 pts

3rd FRA 1 Emmanuel Le Chapelie / Theo Constance 3 5 3 2 [7.0] 4 3 3 23 pts

4th AUS 345 Tayla Rietman / Lachie White [23.0R] 1 6 3 4 3 2 6 25 pts

5th AUS 243 Luke Donovan / Michael Doherty 5 2 4 8 9 2 [13.0] 10 40 pts

6th AUS 369 Jack Challands / Harrison Rietman 4 10 8 9 5 5 5 [14.0] 46 pts

7th AUS 313 Brett Goodall / Campbell Mcewan 7 4 12 6 6 9 [23.0R] 7 51 pts

8th AUS 324 Zoe Greer / Beau Delaine 9 8 5 [13.0] 3 11 8 8 52 pts

9th AUS 363 Lachlan Hughes / David Hughes 6 7 [14.0] 4 13 7 11 11 59 pts

10th FRA 2216 Hugo Lottin / Alexandre Gaborieau [23.0R] 13 2 10 8 8 7 12 60 pts

11th AUS 245 Michael Pfeffer / Leopold Mcallister 8 9 10 11 10 [12.0] 9 5 62 pts

12th AUS 218 Jake Liddell / Emma Jones 13 12 9 12 12 [23.0R] 6 4 68 pts

13th AUS 166 Michelle Bursa / Meagan Bursa [23.0R] 11 17 7 11 10 14 13 83 pts

14th GBR 311 Simon Dubbin / Chris Campbell 11 15 13 14 16 13 10 [16.0] 92 pts

15th AUS 215 Claire Campbell / James Moeller 14 16 [18.0] 16 14 14 12 15 101 pts

16th AUS 165 Kym Luitjes / Tom Luitjes 10 14 23.0C [23.0R] 15 15 16 9 102 pts

17th AUS 182 Gary Purcell / Ross Purcell 12 17 16 17 18 18 [20.0] 19 117 pts

18th 289 Jon Sims / Cameron Alderson [23.0O] 18 15 15 17 17 17 18 117 pts

19th BEL 14 Laurent Verbeeck / Stef Haazen 23.0C 23.0R 11 23.0C 23.0C [23.0R] 15 17 135 pts

20th AUS 180 Robert Morris / Michael Lamb 23.0C 23.0R 23.0R 23.0R 19 16 18 [23.0R] 145 pts

21st AUS 290 Ross Bennett / Bridget Mccartan 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C [23.0F] 19 20 154 pts

22nd AUS 326 Beau White / Tristan White 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C [23.0C] 161 pts

