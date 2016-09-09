Viper Worlds 2017 - Day 3 at Geelong

Day 3 of the Viper Worlds 2017 Geelong, Australia where there were a number of dramatic capsizes that made great fodder for the waiting photographers.
Jack Feisenthal and Shaun Connor (AUS) continue to lead after eight races.
Followed by Daniel and Nathan van Kerckhof, then in 3rd Emmanuel Le Chapelier and Theo Constance.
Conditions were tough for both race committee and crews, winds shifting around from the south-west to the south-east and huge variations in direction and strength.
Yet the pointscore leaders Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor (AUS) still shone, scoring a first and second to hold onto the overall lead by seven points with seven races remaining.
Current Viper world champion Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Le Chapelier (FRA) and crew Theo Constance moved into third overall.
A-Cat sailor Lachie White was injured with trap handle on a capsize on his eye, seems to be ok but at least one month rest has was given to him.
On Thursday January 12 competitors will enjoy a rest day and return to complete the scheduled 15 race series from Friday until Sunday January 15.
On Sunday the 2017 Viper world champions will be announced and awarded a stunning Bausele timepiece each.
Viper Worlds 2017 - After 7 of 15 races
1st AUS 351 Jack Felsenthal / Shaun Connor 2 [6.0] 1 5 1 1 1 1 12 pts
2nd AUS 422 Daniel Van Kerckhof / Nathan Van Kerckhof 1 3 [7.0] 1 2 6 4 2 19 pts
3rd FRA 1 Emmanuel Le Chapelie / Theo Constance 3 5 3 2 [7.0] 4 3 3 23 pts
4th AUS 345 Tayla Rietman / Lachie White [23.0R] 1 6 3 4 3 2 6 25 pts
5th AUS 243 Luke Donovan / Michael Doherty 5 2 4 8 9 2 [13.0] 10 40 pts
6th AUS 369 Jack Challands / Harrison Rietman 4 10 8 9 5 5 5 [14.0] 46 pts
7th AUS 313 Brett Goodall / Campbell Mcewan 7 4 12 6 6 9 [23.0R] 7 51 pts
8th AUS 324 Zoe Greer / Beau Delaine 9 8 5 [13.0] 3 11 8 8 52 pts
9th AUS 363 Lachlan Hughes / David Hughes 6 7 [14.0] 4 13 7 11 11 59 pts
10th FRA 2216 Hugo Lottin / Alexandre Gaborieau [23.0R] 13 2 10 8 8 7 12 60 pts
11th AUS 245 Michael Pfeffer / Leopold Mcallister 8 9 10 11 10 [12.0] 9 5 62 pts
12th AUS 218 Jake Liddell / Emma Jones 13 12 9 12 12 [23.0R] 6 4 68 pts
13th AUS 166 Michelle Bursa / Meagan Bursa [23.0R] 11 17 7 11 10 14 13 83 pts
14th GBR 311 Simon Dubbin / Chris Campbell 11 15 13 14 16 13 10 [16.0] 92 pts
15th AUS 215 Claire Campbell / James Moeller 14 16 [18.0] 16 14 14 12 15 101 pts
16th AUS 165 Kym Luitjes / Tom Luitjes 10 14 23.0C [23.0R] 15 15 16 9 102 pts
17th AUS 182 Gary Purcell / Ross Purcell 12 17 16 17 18 18 [20.0] 19 117 pts
18th 289 Jon Sims / Cameron Alderson [23.0O] 18 15 15 17 17 17 18 117 pts
19th BEL 14 Laurent Verbeeck / Stef Haazen 23.0C 23.0R 11 23.0C 23.0C [23.0R] 15 17 135 pts
20th AUS 180 Robert Morris / Michael Lamb 23.0C 23.0R 23.0R 23.0R 19 16 18 [23.0R] 145 pts
21st AUS 290 Ross Bennett / Bridget Mccartan 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C [23.0F] 19 20 154 pts
22nd AUS 326 Beau White / Tristan White 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C 23.0C [23.0C] 161 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
11 January 2017 19:07 GMT