Steve Brewin wins 2017 Australian A Class Nationals

One race was started in somewhat light and fickle conditions, which soon became extremely light and fickle.

The race was stopped after about 10 minutes with the breeze doing several pirouettes around the compass spectrum. No further racing could be started.

Nine of the twelve proposed races were held and Brewin won five races (2,1,2,1,1,1,1,(50 OCS),2) dropping an OCS.

Bundock won three races (1,2,3,2,2,(8),2,1,1).

with the consistent moderate to fresh winds of the first two days relenting to variable winds which did not gain much intensity or stability until late in the day.

A-Class - 2017 Australian A Class National Championship (49 entries)

1 AUS 4 Steve Brewin, Kurnell CC Open 11 pts

2 AUS 88 Darren Bundock, Gosford SC Master 14 pts

3 AUS 10 Brad Collett, QLD Open 26 pts

4 AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw, McCrae YC Open 32 pts

5 AUS 1035 David Brewer, Safety Beach SC Master 48 pts

6 AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger, Clarence River SC Master 49 pts

7 AUS 14 Adam Beattie, Cairns YC Open 51 pts

8 AUS 41 Matt Homan, Humpybong YC Open 65 pts

9 AUS 31 Scott Anderson, Gosford SC GGM 76 pts

10 AUS 321 Andrew Williams, Palm Beach SC Open 90 pts

11 AUS 1017 Stuart Scott, Safety Beach SC GM 96 pts

12 AUS 22 Mark Johnston, Palm Beach SC GGM 97 pts

13 AUS 6 Dave Parker, McCrae YC Open 106 pts

14 NED 888 Caroliyn Brouwer, WSV Braassemermeer Lady/Open 107 pts

15 AUS 969 Grant Pellew, RPAYC Master 137 pts

16 AUS 7 Hamish Sinclair, McCrae YC GGM 139 pts

17 AUS 101 Chris Cairns, Gosford SC GGM 141 pts

18 AUS 998 Zac Heuchmer, Richmond River SC Junior 143 pts

19 AUS 1013 David Loutit, McCrae YC GGM 155 pts

20 AUS 13 Jack Benson, NT Open 159 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 January 2017 8:51 GMT