Regata de Portugal - Williams downs USA's Markus Edegran

Britain's Ian Williams and the GAC Pindar team took a 2 - 0 win over the USA's Markus Edegran and Team Torrent to reach the Quarter finals stage of the Match Racing Regata de Portugal
After the conclusion of the Quarter Final stage on Saturday, Williams will now face Australia’s Harry Price in his semi-final, while Nicklas Dackhammar of Sweden will face Yann Guichard of France.
The Semi Final Stage will start as a first-to-two points battle in both draws.
By the end of Sunday we will have a champion of the Regata de Portugal and be one step closer to crowning the 2018 Match Racing World Champion.
Quarter Final Stage Result
Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) Essiq Racing Team 3-2 Torvar Mirsky (AUS) Mirsky Racing Team
Harry Price (AUS) Down Under Racing 3-0 Mans Holmberg (SWE) Holmberg Racing Team
Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift Racing 2-0 Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Berntsson Sailing Team
Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar 2-0 Markus Edegran (USA) Team Torrent
