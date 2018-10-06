Regata de Portugal - Williams downs USA's Markus Edegran

After the conclusion of the Quarter Final stage on Saturday, Williams will now face Australia’s Harry Price in his semi-final, while Nicklas Dackhammar of Sweden will face Yann Guichard of France.

The Semi Final Stage will start as a first-to-two points battle in both draws.

By the end of Sunday we will have a champion of the Regata de Portugal and be one step closer to crowning the 2018 Match Racing World Champion.

Quarter Final Stage Result

Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) Essiq Racing Team 3-2 Torvar Mirsky (AUS) Mirsky Racing Team

Harry Price (AUS) Down Under Racing 3-0 Mans Holmberg (SWE) Holmberg Racing Team

Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift Racing 2-0 Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Berntsson Sailing Team

Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar 2-0 Markus Edegran (USA) Team Torrent

