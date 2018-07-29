Match Cup Norway - Kiwi v Aussie final

Phil Robertson with his China One Ningbo team, took a 2 to 1 victory to line up against his old rival Australian Torvar Mirsky in the final of the Match Cup Norway in Risor.

Running short on time, the Final was shortened to a ‘first to two points’ affair.

These were mostly decided in the pre-starts, where crews have developed some unique techniques only possible on their nimble, lightweight M32 catamarans such as controlled reversing at speed.

In the first line up, both boats were heading for the start line with time to kill, circling with intent to hook the other. Ultimately this led to Mirsky being called over early and thus obliged to start behind his opponent.

But, Mirsky got a penalty on Robinson and led around the top mark and went on to get the first point on the board, 1-0 in his favour.

In the next race Robertson pulled off a similarly successful start and levelled the score line 1-1.

The most aggressive pre-start was in the decider when Robertson charged in to plant a penalty on Mirsky very close to the shoreline.

This incident involved minor contact between the two boats as they clacked racks.

Mirsky was able to recover his loss but was unable to overtake his opponent. Robertson and his experienced crew went on to collect the winning point and ultimately the victor’s prize of US$ 20,000.

Earlier Britain's Iain Williams and his GAC Pindar crew went out in the the Quarter Finals to Mans Holmberg of Sweden 3-2.

Match Cup Norway - Final Positions

1st NZL Phil Robertson China One Ningbo

2nd AUS Torvar Mirsky Mirsky Racing Team

3rd SWE Måns Holmberg Gothenburg Match Racing Team

4th SWE Nicklas Dackhammar Essiq Racing

5th GBR Ian Williams GAC Pindar

6th AUS Harry Price Down Under Racing

7th FRA Yann Guichard Spindrift Racing

8th DEN Jonas Warrer Warrer Racing

9th NED Pieter-Jan Posma Sailing Team NL

10th SWE Johnie Berntsson Berntsson Sailing Team

11th DEN Daniel Bjørnholt Youth Vikings

12th NOR Petter Mørland Petersen Norsteam

