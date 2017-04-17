Lucy Macgregor Wins in Busan

Click image for a larger image

With this win, Macgregor becomes the first skipper to win three times in Busan.

Team Kattnakken of Trine Palluidan DEN, had not lost a race but she was soon to be challenged by Macgregor.

Current Women’s Match Racing World Champion, Lucy Macgregor, showed her mettle by handing Trine Palludan her first loss of the event in the first race of the Final.

With the first goal accomplished the Brits went on to win the second start by locking the Danes out at the start and comfortably advance to match point in the Final.

Team Kattnakken still had plenty of fight left going into the third match, but not enough to turn the tide on the strong British team.

Winner in the Petite Final was Anna Östling SWE beating Pauline Courtois FRA 2-0.

Gerald New - Sailweb

18 November 2017 10:04 GMT