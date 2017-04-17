Matchrace
 

Lucy Macgregor Wins in Busan

Team Mac - Lucy Macgregor, Bethan Carden, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley and Charlotte Lawrence won the 2017 Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race Finals 3-0.

Click image for a larger image

With this win, Macgregor becomes the first skipper to win three times in Busan.

Team Kattnakken of Trine Palluidan DEN, had not lost a race but she was soon to be challenged by Macgregor.

Current Women’s Match Racing World Champion, Lucy Macgregor, showed her mettle by handing Trine Palludan her first loss of the event in the first race of the Final.

With the first goal accomplished the Brits went on to win the second start by locking the Danes out at the start and comfortably advance to match point in the Final.

Team Kattnakken still had plenty of fight left going into the third match, but not enough to turn the tide on the strong British team.

Winner in the Petite Final was Anna Östling SWE beating Pauline Courtois FRA 2-0.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
18 November 2017 10:04 GMT

Related articles

Lucy Macgregor Wins in Busan 18 November 2017 10:04
Torvar Mirsky is Match Racing World Champion 29 October 2017 14:41
Williams in Quarter Final at WMRT World Championship 26 October 2017 19:23
Chris Steele dominates day 1 at China Cup 24 October 2017 17:49
Ian Williams Wins Chicago Match Cup 2 October 2017 6:39
WMRT Match Cup Russia to Robertson 7 August 2017 7:16
GKSS Match Cup Sweden - Williams into semi-final 7 July 2017 18:24
Team GAC Pindar into Quarters at GKSS Match Cup Sweden 6 July 2017 20:59
Upset at GKSS Match Cup Sweden 6 July 2017 6:57
GKSS Match Cup Sweden - Williams tops Qualifying 4 July 2017 18:39
Team Mac are Women's Match Racing World Champions 22 June 2017 8:27
M32 Coconut Grove Cup - Lucky Strike 17 April 2017 8:02


Latest






















UK Hosted