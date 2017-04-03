Torvar Mirsky is Match Racing World Champion

Click image for a larger image

The skipper from Western Australia tore up the script, defied the odds, and sailed out of his skin to beat the form sailor of the past two seasons, New Zealand’s Phil Robertson.

Robertson went into this event as the clear favourite and it looked like he would go all the way after dispatching fellow New Zealander Chris Steele 3-0 in the Semi Finals.

“Unfortunately we couldn't cross the line first in the final,” shrugged Robertson. “We were outsailed, it's a one-event World Championships and Torvar did a fantastic job today. We have to take our hats off to him and accept he sailed better."

“We just had a momentum build,” said Mirsky. “Every race we were getting better. We felt like we were on a roll that couldn't be stopped, and it didn't. We managed to take down Phil Robertson, the World Champion, and now we are the World Champion!”

Britain's six-time World Champion Ian Williams, went out to Kiwi, Chris Steele in the quarter finals.

2017 Match Racing World Champion

1. Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team

2. Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo

3. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing

4. Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing

5. Harry Price (AUS), Down Under Racing

6. David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour

7. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One Sailing Team

8. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar

9. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL

10. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), Essiq Racing Team

11. Johnie Berntsson (SWE), Flux Team

12. Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN), ART Sailing

13. Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing

14. Markus Edegran (USA), E11even Racing

15. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing

16. Måns Holmberg (SWE), Gothenburg Racing

17. Steve Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing

18. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing

