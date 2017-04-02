Matchrace
 

Williams in Quarter Final at WMRT World Championship

Ian Williams won his Super 16 round against Sweden’s Nicklas Dackhammar 3-1 at the 2017 WMRT Match Racing World Championship in Shenzhen, China.

Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - Click image for a larger image

Four skippers have already booked their spot in the Quarter Final stage after sweeping aside their rivals in the Super 16.

In adition to Ian Williams, others to go through were:

Defending World Champion Phil Robertson who beat Sam Gilmour 3 nil, Yann Guichard of France beat Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson 3-1 and Aussie Torvar Mirsky beat Pieter-Jan Postma 3 to 1.

In the sail-offs, Steve Thomas beat Matt Jerwood 2- 0 and Denmark's Joachim Aschenbrenner beat Steve Thomas 2 to 1.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
26 October 2017 19:23 GMT

Related articles

Williams in Quarter Final at WMRT World Championship 26 October 2017 19:23
Chris Steele dominates day 1 at China Cup 24 October 2017 17:49
Ian Williams Wins Chicago Match Cup 2 October 2017 6:39
WMRT Match Cup Russia to Robertson 7 August 2017 7:16
GKSS Match Cup Sweden - Williams into semi-final 7 July 2017 18:24
Team GAC Pindar into Quarters at GKSS Match Cup Sweden 6 July 2017 20:59
Upset at GKSS Match Cup Sweden 6 July 2017 6:57
GKSS Match Cup Sweden - Williams tops Qualifying 4 July 2017 18:39
Team Mac are Women's Match Racing World Champions 22 June 2017 8:27
M32 Coconut Grove Cup - Lucky Strike 17 April 2017 8:02
Williams wins Congressional Cup 3 April 2017 8:48
Congressional Cup Final beckons for Williams and Berntsson 2 April 2017 7:45


Latest






















UK Hosted