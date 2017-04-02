Williams in Quarter Final at WMRT World Championship

Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - Click image for a larger image

Four skippers have already booked their spot in the Quarter Final stage after sweeping aside their rivals in the Super 16.

In adition to Ian Williams, others to go through were:

Defending World Champion Phil Robertson who beat Sam Gilmour 3 nil, Yann Guichard of France beat Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson 3-1 and Aussie Torvar Mirsky beat Pieter-Jan Postma 3 to 1.

In the sail-offs, Steve Thomas beat Matt Jerwood 2- 0 and Denmark's Joachim Aschenbrenner beat Steve Thomas 2 to 1.

