Chris Steele dominates day 1 at China Cup

Scores of 1,2,1,1 place Steele as the clear leader of Group 2 ahead of Ian Williams who sits on 11 points, a point in front of top 49er sailor from Australia, David Gilmour.

While Steele is running away with Group 2, the leaderboard is much tighter in the other two groups.

Former Match Racing World Champion Taylor Canfield holds top spot in Group 1, but only by a point ahead of defending world champ Phil Robertson and Frenchman Yann Guichard who are tied for second.

In Group 3 there were three different different winners, with Australia’s Harry Price taking two wins and The Netherlands’ Pieter-Jan Postma and Sweden’s Nicklas Dackhammar one apiece.

Another Swede Johnie Berntsson may not have won any races but his consistency places the Swedish Flux Team in first overall.

Wednesday sees the conclusion of the fleet race Qualifying Stage, when the bottom team in each group will move to the Sail Off to fight for the remaining spot in the Super 16 Stage.

Qualifying Session 1:



GROUP 1

1. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One Sailing Team - 8 pts

2. Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo - 9 pts

3. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing - 9 pts

4. Måns Holmberg (SWE), Gothenburg Racing - 18 pts

6. Markus Edegran (USA), E11even Racing - 18 pts

5. Steve Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing - 24 pts



GROUP 2

1. Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing - 5 pts

2. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - 11 pts

3. David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour - 12 pts

4. Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing - 18 pts

5. Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team - 18 pts

6. Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN), ART Sailing - 20 pts



GROUP 3

1. Johnie Berntsson (SWE), Flux Team - 11 pts

2. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL - 12 pts

3. Harry Price (AUS), Down Under Racing - 12 pts

4. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), Essiq Racing Team - 14 pts

5. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing - 16 pts

6. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing - 21 pts

G New

24 October 2017 17:49 GMT