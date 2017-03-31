Matchrace
 

Ian Williams Wins Chicago Match Cup

Ian Williams, skipper of GAC Pindar, defeated current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson in a tour de force shutout victory on the final day of the Chicago Match Cup.

Williams’ roll started early in the Semi Final stage with the British skipper knocking off Australian Sam Gilmour 3-0 in an enthralling battle which saw penalties galore.

Moving to the Finals, Williams quickly got on the board early with a win in the first race only to narrowly avoid taking a loss in the second after winning the start.

An OCS penalty at the start of the third race for Robertson sealed his fate as Williams extended through the course handily, winning the 2017 Chicago Match Cup.

The World Match Racing Tour now heads to Shenzhen, China running 24-29 October for the sixth and final stop on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour.

Chicago Cup - Semi Final

PAIR 1
Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar 3-0 Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing
PAIR 2
Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo 3-2 Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One

Chicago Cup - Petit Final
Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One 2-0 Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing

Chicago Cup - Final
Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar 3 - 0 Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo

