GKSS Match Cup Sweden - Williams into semi-final

However from there Williams was not to be beaten and converted winning all three starts (despite being OCS in the final one) into victories, winning his series 3-1.

“It is great to qualify through against Yann Guichard. He is always a tough competition,” said Williams.

Despite the light wind the Quarter Finals were all decided and the giant spectator turn-out was not disappointed.

The top fight was between two hardcore match racers - two time Match Racing World Champion Taylor Canfield and David Gilmour. This was the only Quarter Final match to go to five races.

Canfield got off to the better start claiming the first two matches, even winning from behind in the first. But the young Australian fought back impressively, levelling the score 2-2.

In the decider, Canfield dialled Gilmour up just metres from the finish, causing them to be penalised for a minor collision. From there Canfield peeled away and sailed on to the finish unchallenged, turning the tables.

The remaining two matches both went 2-0. The Kiwi derby saw defending champion Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO crew out manoeuvred Chris Steele’s 36 Below Racing.

Having won the first race in the start, in the second Steele turned the tables and was looking strong until the upwind.

An incident at the top mark then sealed the deal for Robertson who rolled over Steel and got around the mark to take the win.

Sadly the last Swede in the competition, Nicklas Dackhammar and ESSIQ Racing, was eliminated by Dutch former Olympic Finn sailor Pieter-Jan Postma and his Sailing Team NL.

Postma left his opponent tied up in both starts going on to win 2-0, in a series that was shortened due to the lightening breeze.

Saturday’s semifinals and finals of GKSS Match Cup Sweden are forecast to be held in more wind than today.

G New

7 July 2017 18:24 GMT