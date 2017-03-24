Team GAC Pindar into Quarters at GKSS Match Cup Sweden

Williams and his GAC Pindar crew and faced Harry Price who came through the Qualifying Sail Offs Wednesday unbeaten, the young Aussie continued his winning streak claiming the first race off the six-time World Match Racing Tour Champion.

In the second, Price was penalised in a pre-start collision but did a great job to catch up and was provided with a last chance to roll Williams coming into the finish line when the GAC Pindar gennaker failed to deploy properly.

This was much the same story in the next two races with the regular lead changes and ultimately the British match racing veteran ultimately prevailing, 3-1.

In his series today defending GKSS Match Cup Sweden champion, Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO crew got pushed hard by San Diego’s Nevin Snow and his 13 Fifty Racing.

Eventually Robertson prevailed to win 3-1.

Friday racing continues with the Quarter Finals round of GKSS Match Cup Sweden from 10:00 CET.

GKSS Match Cup Sweden - Quarter Finalists

Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift racing v Ian Williams (GBR) Team GAC Pindar

David Gilmour (AUS) Team Gilmour v Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One Sailing Team

Chris Steele (NZL) 36 Below Racing v Phil Robertson (NZL) CHINAone NINGBO

Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) Sailing Team NL v Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) ESSIQ Racing Team

G New

6 July 2017 20:59 GMT