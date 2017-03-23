Matchrace
 

Upset at GKSS Match Cup Sweden

First day of knockout staage at the GKSS Match Cup Sweden saw Australian Matt Jerwood’s Redline Racing fall to Nicklas Dackhammar’s ESSIQ Racing Team.

The local team won race one, then in the second Jerwood prevailed after three lead changes.

Jerwood planted a pre-start penalty on his opponent taking it to match point but the young Swede bounced back the level the score.

The final race seemed to all be over when Dackhammar copped another pre-start penalty. Advantage Australia, but Swedish fans were euphoric when their underdogs eventually pulled ahead, to win the decider and a Quarter Finals place.

Thursday the remainder of the Super 16 Knockout series will be sailed to determine the rest of the Quarter Finalists.

Super 16 knockout - 1st round results

Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift racing 3-0 Sam Gilmour (AUS) Neptune Racing
David Gilmour (AUS) Team Gilmour 3-0 Sally Barkow (USA) Magenta 32
Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) Sailing Team NL 3-1 Torvar Mirsky (AUS) Mirsky Racing Team
Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) ESSIQ Racing 3-2 Matt Jerwood (AUS) Redline Racing
Chris Steele (NZL) 36 Below Racing 3-0 Johnie Berntsson (SWE) FLUX Team

Qualifying sail off - results

Harry Price (AUS) Down Under Racing 2-0 Eric Monnin (SUI) Albert Riele Swiss Team
Harry Price (AUS) Down Under Racing 2-0 Evan Walker (AUS) KA Match

