GKSS Match Cup Sweden - Williams tops Qualifying

Ian Williams’ Team GAC Pindar scored consecutive wins in their first three races to finish top of their qualifying group at GKSS Match Cup Sweden.

The British six time World Match Racing Tour champion completed his five qualifying races with no result outside the top three.

Winners in the other two groups were:

Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO crew in group 1 and Australian Matt Jerwood's Redline Racing in group 2, but tied on points with two time Tour champion Taylor Canfield from the US Virgin Islands.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the first-to-three Super 16 elimination round, while the three bottom-ranked teams from Qualifying will race to decide the 16th team to go through: Harry Price will face Eric Monnin, the victor then lining up against Evan Walker.

Gerald New - Sailweb
4 July 2017 18:39 GMT

