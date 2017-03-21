Team Mac are Women's Match Racing World Champions

Click image for a larger image

Team Mac defeated the Dutch Match Racing Team skippered by Renée Groeneveld (NED) sailing with Marcelien Bos-De Koning, Lobke Berkhout, Sanne Akkerman, and Mijke Lievens.

This is Lucy Macgregor's second Women's Match Racing World Championship title. She won her previous title in Newport, Rhode Island, USA in 2010.

The Final matches between Team Mac and the Dutch Match Racing Team were more hard fought battles.

When asked what were the keys for winning those matches, both skippers agreed: starts and playing the wind shifts.

After dawning with a brisk clear sky the weather quickly changed to big clouds accompanied by huge wind shifts.

As the boats approached the finish of the fourth and deciding match of the Finals, the race committee was scrambling to get all of the assets off of the water as a tremendous thunderstorm was approaching the area.

Everyone was safely ashore just as the clouds opened and dumped rain across the venue.

Françoise Pascal Memorial - Women's Match Racing World Championship Trophy -

Gold: Team Mac - Lucy Macgregor, Silja Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, Charlotte Lawrence

Silver: Dutch Match Racing Team - Renée Groeneveld, Marcelien Bos-De Koning, Lobke Berkhout, Sanne Akkerman, Mijke Lievens

Bronze: Team Experience - Trine Palludan, Lea Richter Vogelius, Vivi Lund Møller, Anne Sofie Munk-Hansen, Joan Vestergård Hansen.

Final Standings (skipper, nationality, Team Name, WIM Series points):

1. Lucy Macgregor, GBR, Team Mac, 25 pts

2. Renée Groeneveld, NED, Dutch Match Racing Team, 22

3. Trine Palludan, DEN, Team Experience, 20

4. Anna Östling, SWE, Team Anna, 18

5. Marinella Laaksonen, FIN, L2 Match Racing Team, 16

6. Mikaela Fors, FIN, Pen & Hammer Sailing Team, 14

7. Pauline Courtois, FRA, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, 12

8. Caroline Sylvan, SWE, New Sweden Match Racing Team, 10

9. Johanna Bergqvist, SWE, Team Bergqvist Match Racing, 8

10. Margot Riou, FRA, APCC Women's Sailing Team , 7

11. Martina Karlemo, FIN, Team Karlemo, 6

12. Antonia Degerlund, FIN, Team Sköna Vibbisar, 5

13. Sanna Häger, SWE, Stockholm Match Racing Team, 4

14. Ekaterina Kochkina, RUS, Team SailWay, 3

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

22 June 2017 7:43 GMT