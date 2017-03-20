Matchrace
 

M32 Coconut Grove Cup - Lucky Strike

Australia’s Evan Walker and his Team KA Match struck lucky on the last beat to win the final cross and pop a wheelie on the finish line to take the win in style.

Evan WalkerClick image for a larger image

In a day filled with leaderboard upsets, the event winner was decided rounding the final mark in the final race of the regatta.

With the event winner and Tour Championship points still to be decided, the two remaining teams took to the racecourse once more for the sudden death style final.

Snow and the 13 Fifty Racing team won the start and led Walker around the track.

On the final beat the race appeared to be over with teams on the change boat declaring it a full gone conclusion.

“We had a good lay coming down the run into the left turn. We came out of the bottom strong. And at that point you’re just lucky.” Commented Walker, reliving the race.

It wasn’t until the final cross before the last mark that Walker got ahead, to the surprise of all watching.

From there the team glided around the final mark and reached home to victory.

Coconut Grove Cup - Overall Results

1. Evan Walker (KA Match)
2. Nevin Snow (13 FIFTY Racing)
3. Anthony Kotoun (Kotoun Racing)
4. Jeremy Wilmot (Wilmot Racing)
5. Harry Price (Down Under Racing)
6. Daniel Bjørnholt (Youth Vikings Denmark)
7. Markus Edegran (E11EVEN Racing)
8. Jo Aleh (The Magenta Project)
9. Chris Poole (Riptide Racing)
10. Victor Serezhkin (Gazprom Team Russia)

G New
17 April 2017 8:02 GMT

