Williams wins Congressional Cup

In 2016,Williams' team finished last in the Congressional Cup. That shakeup was motivating, said Williams, who vowed to come back and redeem himself.

Races were aggressive, including two matches held as a thick bank of fog rolled through. “It’s rare to race like that; difficult when you can’t see the top mark,” Williams said.

But they were able to keep close to Berntsson, and get a win in the second match. “Johnie has been on fire this week, and we thought once we got a win on him, maybe we could break his spell.”

In the fourth flight, that fire turned explosive. In a blistering pre-start, as the boats skimmed the pier, Williams was penalized for nosing in without room.

Flagged, he continued his combat with Berntsson, sprinting toward the start line, but didn’t keep clear of Berntsson, picking up a second penalty.

Then as he tacked back to clear the committee boat he was forced to fend off, warranting a third and terminal (black) flag. The race was over nearly as soon as it had begun.

“We were expecting it,” Williams admitted, but they shook it off. “We just had to forget about it, and move on to the next race.”

With wheels spinning, racing resumed, in a final winner-takes-all match.

Splitting tacks, at the leeward gate Williams went left while Berntsson banked on the right side of the course . . . and lost.

With the late afternoon wind waning, Williams got the better breeze, and defeated Berntsson by over a minute.

2017 Congressional Cup

Final

Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar 3-1 Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Flux Team

Petit Final

Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One 2-0 Phil Robertson (NZL) China One Ningbo

Overall Results

1. Ian Williams – GAC Pindar GBR

2. Johnie Berntsson – Flux Team SWE

3. Taylor Canfield – US One ISV

4. Phil Robertson – China One Ningbo NZL

5. Sam Gilmour – Neptune Racing AUS

6. Scott Dickson – Dickson Racing USA

7. Joachim Aschenbrenner – Aschenbrenner Racing DEN

8. Chris Steele – 36 Below Racing NZL

9. Eric Monnin – Albert Riele Swiss Team SUI

10. Harry Price – Down Under Racing AUS

11. Nicolai Sehested – EWII Racing DEN

12. David Storrs – Pequot Racing USA

3 April 2017 7:23 GMT