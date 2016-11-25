Matchrace
 

Congressional Cup Final beckons for Williams and Berntsson

Ian Williams continued his winning streak as he advanced to the Semi Finals and took two points off reigning Congressional Cup champion Taylor Canfield (ISV).

The series is first to three. and Sunday Williams needs just one more win to move on to the Finals.

But going into Sunday’s races Canfield remained confident.

“Do you know how many times we’ve won three in a row? A lot,” he emphasised, pointing to the morning’s defeat of Scott Dickson. “We can win three in a row against Ian Williams, no problem.”

Johnie Berntsson (SWE) elected to race eighth place Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN).

As swiftly as one-two-three Berntsson dispatched the young Dane; by nearly two minutes in one match.

Berntsson remained unflappable too, after two solid wins against Robertson in the Semis, in part due another good choice: a professional crew.

Semi-Finals continue Sunday April 2, with light breeze and sunshine forecast.

Semi Finals

SF 1 - Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar 2-0 Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One

SF 2 - Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Flux Team 2-0 Phil Robertson (NZL) China One Ning

2 April 2017 7:45 GMT

