Williams dominates Congressional Cup

Ian Willams, who finished at the bottom of the pack in last year’s Congressional Cup – was off with a vengeance Friday, winning all of his matches in the Repêchage.

Six-time Match Racing World Champion Williams shockingly finished last in the 2016 Congressional Cup, earning the consolation prize: a copy of Arthur Knapp Jr.’s book “Race Your Boat Right.”

They vowed to redeem themselvesand that they did: with a stunning streak of seven wins against his top-ranked rivals in today’s series.

“The guys did a great job, we had good speed all day. That kept the pressure off, and our noses clean,” explained Williams, who added they were glad for the extra practice time on the boats.

He advances to the Quarter Finals Saturday along with Scott Dickson (USA), Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN), and Chris Steele (NZL) – who turned the tide, winning five races Friday: versus three wins total Wednesday and Thursday.

After two days of Qualifying, frontrunners Johnie Berntsson (SWE), Taylor Canfield (ISV), Phil Robertson (NZL) and Sam Gilmour (AUS) had secured their spots in Saturday’s Quarter Finals.

Saturday’s pairings are: Berntsson v. Aschenbrenner; Canfield v. Dickson; Robertson v. Gilmour; Williams v. Steele.

The first four to reach three points will advance to Semi Finals: vying for the Congressional Cup and coveted Crimson Blazer.

1 April 2017 7:53 GMT

