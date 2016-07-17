Congressional Cup - Williams faces Repechage

Click image for a larger image

Britain's Ian Williams, GAC Pindar, just missed out on automatic qualifcation to the Quarter Finals and faces another day of racing to move on.

Berntsson, Canfield, Phil Robertson (NZL) and Sam Gilmour (NZL) move straight to the Quarter Finals on Saturday, with Friday now a welcome day off.

Thursday’s variable winds fluctuated from a low of 5 knots to a gusty 20 knot breezes in the afternoon, which put a halt to racing as the skippers changed to smaller jibs.

The balance will fight for their spots in the Repechage; an eight boat round robin, to determine which four move on and which four go home.

The Congressional Cup is the second of seven stops on the prestigious World Match Racing Tour (WMRT).

Hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club and raced in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation fleet of 37-foot Catalina keelboats.

Congressional Cup - Qualifying Session 2



1. Johnie Berntsson (SWE), Flux Team - 9-1

2. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One - 9-1

3. Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo - 7-4

4. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing - 6-5

5. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - 6-5

6. Harry Price (AUS), Down Under Racing - 6-4

7. Scott Dickson (USA), Dickson Racing Team - 5-6

8. Nicolai Sehested (DEN), EWII Racing - 5-6

9. Eric Monnin (SUI), Albert Riele Swiss Team - 4-7

10. Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN), Aschenbrenner Racing - 3-8

11. David Storrs (USA), Pequot Racing - 3-7

12. Chris Steel (USA), 36 Below Racing 3-7





G New

31 March 2017 7:43 GMT