Phil Robertson takes 3–0 victory at Match Cup Australia

Click image for a larger image

The Kiwi put on a master class of match racing, winning all three starts, and only allowed local skipper Matt Jerwood to cross in front of him once in the three races.

Robertson had progressed to the final by defeating another local skipper, David Gilmour of the host club, Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, 3 – 1 in the semi-finals, definitely finding the lighter breezes to his liking.

Matt Jerwood was gracious in defeat, “I’m incredibly proud of the guys, it’s always disappointing to lose, but Phil and his team were better than us this week, and we can’t wait to sail against him again.”

This was the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour, a seven regatta circuit, which takes in venues in Europe, and the United States before ending in China for the World Championships.

Match Cup Australia - Final Results



1. Phil Robertson (NZL), Robertson Racing

2. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing

3. Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team

4. David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour

5. Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing

6. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One

7. Steve Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing

8. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing

9. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), ESSIQ Racing

10. Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing

11. Evan Walker (AUS), KA Match

12. Mans Holmberg (SWE), CFA Sports

13. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar

14. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing

15. Nicolai Sehested (DEN), EWII Racing

16. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL

17. George Anyon (NZL), RNZYS Performance Program

18. Sally Barkow (USA), Team Magenta 32

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

25 March 2017 15:47 GMT