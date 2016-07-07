AUS and NZL Semi-final at Match Cup Australia

Click image for a larger image

First to take a semi-final spot was David Gilmour who went through 3-1 against US Virgin Islander Taylor Canfield.

Torvar Mirsky then similarly eliminated Frenchman Yann Guichard.

Local skipper Matt Jerwood took it to five races against Kiwi Chris Steele before sealing his place in the semi-final.

The final semi-finalist is New Zealander Phil Robertson, the current World Champion, who eliminated Steve Thomas 3-1.

Semi-finals and finals will be sailed on Saturday.

Match Cup Australia - 1/4 Final Results

Pair 1 - David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour 3-1 Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One

Pair 2 - Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing 3-2 Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing



Pair 3 - Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team 3-1 Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift Racing

Pair 4 - Phil Robertson (NZL), Robertson Racing 3-1 Steven Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

24 March 2017 18:21 GMT