AUS and NZL Semi-final at Match Cup Australia

Three Australians and a New Zealander fill the semi-final places of Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour.
First to take a semi-final spot was David Gilmour who went through 3-1 against US Virgin Islander Taylor Canfield.
Torvar Mirsky then similarly eliminated Frenchman Yann Guichard.
Local skipper Matt Jerwood took it to five races against Kiwi Chris Steele before sealing his place in the semi-final.
The final semi-finalist is New Zealander Phil Robertson, the current World Champion, who eliminated Steve Thomas 3-1.
Semi-finals and finals will be sailed on Saturday.
Match Cup Australia - 1/4 Final Results
Pair 1 - David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour 3-1 Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One
Pair 2 - Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing 3-2 Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing
Pair 3 - Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team 3-1 Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift Racing
Pair 4 - Phil Robertson (NZL), Robertson Racing 3-1 Steven Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing
G New
24 March 2017 18:21 GMT