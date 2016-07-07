Matchrace
 

AUS and NZL Semi-final at Match Cup Australia

Three Australians and a New Zealander fill the semi-final places of Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour.

Click image for a larger image

First to take a semi-final spot was David Gilmour who went through 3-1 against US Virgin Islander Taylor Canfield.

Torvar Mirsky then similarly eliminated Frenchman Yann Guichard.

Local skipper Matt Jerwood took it to five races against Kiwi Chris Steele before sealing his place in the semi-final.

The final semi-finalist is New Zealander Phil Robertson, the current World Champion, who eliminated Steve Thomas 3-1.

Semi-finals and finals will be sailed on Saturday.

Match Cup Australia - 1/4 Final Results

Pair 1 - David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour 3-1 Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One

Pair 2 - Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing 3-2 Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing

Pair 3 - Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team 3-1 Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift Racing

Pair 4 - Phil Robertson (NZL), Robertson Racing 3-1 Steven Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
24 March 2017 18:21 GMT

Related articles

AUS and NZL Semi-final at Match Cup Australia 24 March 2017 18:21
Match Cup Australia - Final 8 decided 23 March 2017 12:55
Early Exit for Williams at Match Cup Australia 22 March 2017 12:24
Match Cup Australia - Postma rolls into Super 16 21 March 2017 23:09
Canfield is standout performer on Day 1 20 March 2017 22:45
World Match Racing Tour opens in Perth 20 March 2017 9:34
WMRT Match Cup to open season in Perth, Australia 25 November 2016 9:40
Macgregor beaten in Busan Cup final 29 October 2016 12:56
Hayling SC Team are UK National Sailing League Champions 17 July 2016 21:20
Phil Robertson is first Million Dollar Champion 9 July 2016 19:23
Williams sidelined by Kiwi power 9 July 2016 8:01
World Match Racing Tour - Williams into Quarter Final 7 July 2016 21:05


Latest






















UK Hosted