Match Cup Australia - Final 8 decided

Torvar Mirsky came back from 2–1 down to defeat Sweden’s Nicklas Dackhammar at the Match Cup Australia.

Torvar Mirsky showed great composure to turn around a bad situation and come out with the right result.

Earlier in the day Steve Thomas had become a giant slayer, eliminating Tour Card holder Nicolai Sehested in three straight races, to join yesterday’s local qualifiers David Gilmour and Matt Jerwood.

Also going through to the quarter finals today was reigning world champion Phil Robertson of New Zealand, who was pushed all the way by Sweden’s Mans Holmberg.

The two northern hemisphere skippers to make it into the next round are Frenchman Yann Guichard and Taylor Canfield from the US Virgin Islands.

With the completion of pairs 3, 4 and 5, the eight finalist are confirmed.

Match Cup Australia - Full list after Results Day 4: SUPER 16

Pair 1 - Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One 3-0 Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL

Pair 2 - Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing 3-2 Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing

Pair 3 - Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team 3-2 Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), ESSIQ Racing

Pair 4 - Phil Robertson (NZL), Phil Robertson Racing 3-1 Måns Holmberg (SWE), CFA Sports

Pair 5 - Steven Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing 3-0 Nicolai Sehested (DEN), EWII Racing

Pair 6 - Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing 3-0 Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing

Pair 7 - Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing 3-0 Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar

Pair 8 - David Gilmour (AUS), Gilmour Racing 3-2 Evan Walker (AUS), KA Match

G New
23 March 2017 12:55 GMT

