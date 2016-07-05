Early Exit for Williams at Match Cup Australia

Click image for a larger image

Williams and his GAC Pindar Team were never really in the game, with Matt Jerwood’s Redline Racing leading all three races from start to finish.

Others to go through to the quarter-finals in three straight races were:

Frenchman Yann Guichard and his Spindrift Racing, and Taylor Canfield from the US Virgin Islands, defeating Sam Gilmour and Pieter-Jan Postma respectively.

The tightest match of the day was between Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Kiwi Chris Steele, which went to a fifth and deciding race.

Warrer had gone 2 – 0 up, but Steele clawed his way back to level the score. In the decider it was all over on the starting line, with Steele sailing away unopposed.

Home town skipper David Gilmour beat east coast rival Evan Walker from Sydney’s Cruising Yacht Club of Australia 3 – 2 in a series of tight races.

Match Cup Australia - Results Day 3: SUPER 16



Pair 1 - Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One 3-0 Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL

Pair 2 - Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing 3-2 Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing



Pair 6 - Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing 3-0 Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing



Pair 7 - Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing 3-0 Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar

Pair 8 - David Gilmour (AUS), Gilmour Racing 3-2 Evan Walker (AUS), KA Match

The event continues with further eliminations tomorrow, with the final on Saturday.

