Early Exit for Williams at Match Cup Australia

Britain's Ian Williams, who has won the world championship a record six times, was eliminated by local skipper Matt Jerwood from Match Cup Australia.

Williams and his GAC Pindar Team were never really in the game, with Matt Jerwood’s Redline Racing leading all three races from start to finish.

Others to go through to the quarter-finals in three straight races were:

Frenchman Yann Guichard and his Spindrift Racing, and Taylor Canfield from the US Virgin Islands, defeating Sam Gilmour and Pieter-Jan Postma respectively.

The tightest match of the day was between Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Kiwi Chris Steele, which went to a fifth and deciding race.

Warrer had gone 2 – 0 up, but Steele clawed his way back to level the score. In the decider it was all over on the starting line, with Steele sailing away unopposed.

Home town skipper David Gilmour beat east coast rival Evan Walker from Sydney’s Cruising Yacht Club of Australia 3 – 2 in a series of tight races.

Match Cup Australia - Results Day 3: SUPER 16

Pair 1 - Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One 3-0 Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL

Pair 2 - Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing 3-2 Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing

Pair 6 - Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing 3-0 Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing

Pair 7 - Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing 3-0 Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar

Pair 8 - David Gilmour (AUS), Gilmour Racing 3-2 Evan Walker (AUS), KA Match

The event continues with further eliminations tomorrow, with the final on Saturday.

22 March 2017 12:24 GMT

