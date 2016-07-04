Match Cup Australia - Postma rolls into Super 16

Click image for a larger image

In group one, Chris Steele ruled the roost despite having to count average points for today’s four races, due to boat damage.

In group two, Taylor Canfield was the class act, chalking up a total of six wins and two second places, to win the group by nine points.

Frenchman Yann Guichard, and Australians Torvar Mirsky and Evan Walker all finished the series with 22 points in group three, and only one point back in fourth place is Ian Williams.

Wednesday it is all match racing and the elimination of eight further teams, with the finals being sailed on Saturday.

G New

21 March 2017 23:09 GMT