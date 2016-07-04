Matchrace
 

Match Cup Australia - Postma rolls into Super 16

Dutch sailor Pieter-Jan Postma eliminated both Sally Barkow and George Anyon from the Match Cup Australia on his way to the Super 16 Round.

In group one, Chris Steele ruled the roost despite having to count average points for today’s four races, due to boat damage.

In group two, Taylor Canfield was the class act, chalking up a total of six wins and two second places, to win the group by nine points.

Frenchman Yann Guichard, and Australians Torvar Mirsky and Evan Walker all finished the series with 22 points in group three, and only one point back in fourth place is Ian Williams.

Wednesday it is all match racing and the elimination of eight further teams, with the finals being sailed on Saturday.

21 March 2017 23:09 GMT

