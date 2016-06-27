Canfield is standout performer on Day 1

Click image for a larger image

Canfield, from the US Virgin Islands, chalked up three wins and a second place to dominate his group in the first event of the 2017 World Match Racing Tour.

Also at the top of the scoreboard in their respective groups of six teams were Kiwi Chris Steele in Group 1, and Frenchman Yann Guichard in group three.

Steele and his 36 Below Racing team also scored three first places, with a third place their other score, but they were penalized a further point for a collision.

Group 3 produced the closest result of the day, with Guichard and his Spindrift Racing team just one point ahead of joint second place held by Ian Williams, GAC Pindar and Torvar Mirsky.

Match Cup Australia - Results Day 1: Qualifying

Group 1

1. Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing - 7 pts

2. Phil Robertson (NZL), Robertson Racing - 9 pts

3. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing - 14 pts

4. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL - 17 pts

5. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing - 20 pts

6. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), ESSIQ Racing - 20 pts



Group 2

1. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One - 5 pts

2. David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour - 11 pts

3. Steven Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing - 11 pts

4. Sally Barkow (USA), Team Magenta 32 - 18 pts

5. Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing - 18 pts

6. Nicolai Sehested (DEN), EWII Racing - 21 pts



Group 3

1. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing - 11 pts

2. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - 12 pts

3. Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team - 12 pts

4. Evan Walker (AUS), KA Match - 14 pts

5. Måns Holmberg (SWE), CFA Sports - 15 pts

5. George Anyon (NZL), RNZYS Performance Program - 20 pts

