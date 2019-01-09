Dragon Worlds - Beadsworth, Tezdiker and Fry are 2019 Champions

They finished the championship in style with a final race win to clinch the title with 23 points.

In second place were Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson on Louise Racing, and the podium was completed by Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea and Diego Negri on Fever.

Corinthian & Masters Championship winners were Nick Rogers, Leigh Behrens and Simon Burrows finishing in tenth place overall.

Dragon World Championship - Final Positions after Race 10 (34 entries)

1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth / Ali Tezdiker / Simon Fry 1 - - 23 pts

2nd GBR820 Grant Gordon / Ruairidh Scott / Sophia Weguelin / James Williamson 4 - - 29 pts

3rd GBR819 Klaus Diederichs / Jamie Lea / Diego Negri 5 - - 31 pts

4th JPN56 Peter Gilmour / Yasuhiro Yaji / Sam Gilmour 6 - - 37 pts

5th NED412 Pieter Heerema / Lars Hendriksen / George Leonchuck 2 - - 43 pts

6th RUS27 Anatoly Loginov / Vadim Statsenko / Alexander Shalagin 8 - - 46 pts

7th NED411 Charlotte Ten Wolde / Juliette Ten Wolde / Pedro Andrade / Janka Holan 7 - - 54 pts

8th RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin / Andrey Kirilyuk / Jasper Harding 3 - - 56 pts

9th GER1058 Kai Michael Schaper / Jochen Schuemann / Klaus Skripalle 9 - - 88 pts

10th AUS205 Nick Rogers / Leigh Behrens / Simon Burrows 11 - - 96 pts

11th AUS203 Andrew Foulkes / Andrew Bennett / Matthew Stafford 13 - - 103 pts

12th SUI318 Wolf Waschkuhn / Tim Tavinor / Philip Catmur 10 - - 133 pts

13th AUS211 Ron Packer / John Longley / Matt Maxted 12 - - 135 pts

14th AUS224 Matthew Whitnall / Steven Cole / Christian Brook 16 - - 137 pts

15th AUS184 Stephen Locke / Reuben Rosolin / Patrick Vos 20 - - 138 pts

16th AUS214 William Packer / Julian Harding / Jock Packer 35 - - 151 pts

17th AUS201 Ray Chatfield / Peter Massee / Karen Chatfield 15 - - 152 pts

18th AUS144 Ethan Prieto-Low / Brad Stout / John Low 14 - - 152 pts

19th GBR600 Robert Campbell / Richard Timms / Andrew Biddle 28 - - 161 pts

20th GBR763 Simon Barter / James Barter / Donald Wilks 18 - - 162 pts

21st AUS109 Peter Bowman / Jennie Fitzhardinge / Ben Fitzhardinge 17 - - 166 pts

22nd BEL82 Xavier Vanneste / Anne Vanneste / Karl Odent 21 - - 174 pts

23rd AUS223 Trish Ford / Graeme Fardon / David Hay 23 - - 182 pts

24th AUS193 Graeme Aldersea / Jonny Warren / James Aldersea 19 - - 194 pts

25th AUS213 Geoff Totterdell / Shane Yensch / Chris Maclean 25 - - 205 pts

26th AUS216 Richard Franklin / Stephen Collibee / Phil Burgess 29 - - 211 pts

27th AUS219 Sandy Anderson / John Moncrieff / Harry Coulson / Caroline Gibson 22 - - 212 pts

28th AUS198 Robin Hammond / Tony Yates / Arthur Phillips 26 - - 214 pts

29th HKG1 Marc Castagnet / Frank Dobbels / Clive Jones 24 - - 222 pts

30th AUS221 Ian Malley / John Hay / Andrew Henderson 27 - - 230 pts

31st AUS176 Andrew Moss / Charles Stanton / Jeremy Nolan 30 - - 251 pts

32nd AUS191 David Lynn / Jack Lynn / Freek Bijlsma 32 - - 259 pts

33rd GBR802 Hugh Howard / Jacqui Crawford / Kevin Podger 21 - - 272 pts

34th AUS210 Simon Prosser / Mark Glew / Stephen Wray 35 - - 302 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here