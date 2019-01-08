Dragon Worlds - Down to the Wire

Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry on Provezza Dragon go clear leaders after another day of tight racing at the Dragon World Championships in Fremantle.
After a general recall race 8 got underway and was a win for the British crew of Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson on Louise Racing, with Andy Beadsworth finishing second ahead of Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea and Diego Negri in third.
Gordon and Beadsworth were then tied on 21 points after race 8. Diederichs was in third place with 24 points.
In race 9 Andy Beadsworth struck back with a win ahead of Diederichs with Peter Gilmour, Yasuhiro Yaji and Sam Gilmour on JPN56 taking third place ahead of Grant Gordon in fourth.
This puts Beadsworth on Provezza Dragon three points clear of Gordon on Louise Racing with Klaus Diederichs' Fever one point back in third place.
The final day will see just one race . . .
Dragon World Championship - Leaders after Race 8 and 9 (34 entries)
1st TUR1212 Provezza Dragon Andy Beadsworth 2 1 57 22 pts
2nd GBR820 Louise Racing Grant Gordon 1 4 60 25 pts
3rd GBR819 Fever Klaus Diederichs 3 2 33 26 pts
4th JPN56 YRed Peter Gilmour 6 3 39 31 pts
5th RUS27 Annapurna Anatoly Loginov 7 6 73 38 pts
6th NED412 AAA Pieter Heerema 9 35 76 41 pts
7th NED411 Olinghi Charlotte Ten Wolde 4 5 65 47 pts
8th RUS76 Rocknrolla Dmitry Samokhin 5 35 88 53 pts
9th GER1058 Sabine IV Kai Michael Schaper 12 11 94 80 pts
10th AUS205 Karabos IX Nick Rogers 23 9 108 85 pts
