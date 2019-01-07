Dragon Worlds - Crowded podium for final day

Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry saw their six point lead cut to just one after two more races on Monday.

Both Beadsworth and second placed Grant Gordon were called over on the start of the first race of the day.

The race (R6) eventually went to the Dutch boat of Pieter Heerema, Lars Hendriksen and George Leonchuck ahead of Britain's Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea and Diego Negri.

In third place were Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin of Russia, with the Aussie team of William Packer, Julian Harding and Jock Packer taking fourth place.

In the second race of the day, Britain's Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson got back on track with a race 7 win ahead of Peter Gilmour, Yasuhiro Yaji and Sam Gilmour on Yred.

In third place again was Anatoly Loginov, with Pieter Heerema rounding off a great day in fourth, Klaus Diederichs taking fifth place and Beadsworth keeping his title defence alive in sixth.

Overall Beadsworth on Provezza Dragon leads by one point from Grant Gordon with Diederichs a further point back.

Just off the podium is Peter Gilmour, with Heerema two points back in fifth and Loginov in sixth place.

Tuesday is the penultimate day of racing with two more races planned.

Dragon World Championship - Leaders after Race 6 & 7 (34 entries)

1st TUR1212 Provezza Dragon Andy Beadsworth UFD 6 - - 19 pts

2nd GBR820 Louise Racing Grant Gordon UFD 1 - - 20 pts

3rd GBR819 Fever Klaus Diederichs 2 5 - - 21 pts

4th JPN56 YRed Peter Gilmour 8 2 - - 22 pts

5th NED412 AAA Pieter Heerema 1 4 - - 24 pts

6th RUS27 Annapurna Anatoly Loginov 3 3 - - 25 pts

7th RUS76 Rocknrolla Dmitry Samokhin 6 9 - - 37 pts

8th NED411 Olinghi Charlotte Ten Wolde 5 7 - - 38 pts

9th AUS214 Scoundrel William Packer 4 13 - - 46 pts

10th AUS205 Karabos IX Nick Rogers 9 8 - - 57 pts

11th GER1058 Sabine IV Kai Michael Schaper 7 12 - - 57 pts

12th AUS203 Tatsu Andrew Foulkes 11 17 - - 66 pts

13th AUS211 French Connection Ron Packer 25 10 - - 89 pts

14th AUS184 Taranui Stephen Locke 20 20 - - 90 pts

15th AUS144 Hotspur Ethan Prieto-Low 13 23 - - 97 pts

16th SUI318 1Quick1 Wolf Waschkuhn 10 19 - - 98 pts

17th AUS201 Wizzardry Ray Chatfield 21 11 - - 99 pts

18th GBR763 Bertie Simon Barter 30 15 - - 101 pts

19th GBR600 PennyFarthing Robert Campbell 18 29 - - 105 pts

20th AUS224 Akula Matthew Whitnall 14 24 - - 107 pts

