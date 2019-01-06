Dragon World Championship - Day 3

Peter Gilmour sailing with Yasuhiro Yaji and Sam Gilmour on the Japan flagged Yred raised the bar with a 1 - 2 on day 3 of the Dargon Worlds in Fremantle, moving from sixth into third place and seven points off leader Andy Beadsworth.

Gilmour led the fleet home in the first race (R4), crossing the finish ahead of Charlotte Ten Wolde's Dutch entry Olinghi, with Klaus Diederichs' Fever taking third.

Championship leader Beadsworth was still with the leaders in fourth place, with the Aussie crewed Scoundrel of William Packer, Julian Harding and Jock Packer taking fifth place.

Beadsworth tightened his grip on the championship in the second race of the day, bringing Provezza Dragon home for his second win of the series.

Second was Gilmour to cap his best day so far, and in third was the British team of Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson.

Beadsworth leads overall by six points from Grant Gordon with Gilmour a point back in third and Diederichs in fourth place. Dutchman Pieter Heerema is in fifth and the Russian Dmitry Samokhin is in sixth.

Nick Rogers in tenth place overall leads the Corinthian series from Andrew Foulkes in second, and 11th overall.

Dragon World Championship - Leaders after Race 5 (34 entries)

1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth 2 5 1 4 1 - - 13 pts

2nd GBR820 Grant Gordon 1 6 2 7 3 - - 19 pts

3rd JPN56 Peter Gilmour 3 7 6 1 2 - - 20 pts

4th GBR819 Klaus Diederichs 5 3 3 3 7 - - 21 pts

5th NED412 Pieter Heerema 6 1 7 8 5 - - 27 pts

6th RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin 7 2 9 11 4 - - 33 pts

7th NED411 Charlotte Ten Wolde 18 9 4 2 11 - - 44 pts

8th GER1058 Kai Michael Schaper 9 14 11 9 9 - - 52 pts

9th RUS27 Anatoly Loginov 4 4 5 35 6 - - 54 pts

10th AUS205 Nick Rogers 19 7 10 10 13 - - 59 pts

11th AUS203 Andrew Foulkes 12 10 22 6 10 - - 60 pts

12th AUS214 William Packer 8 35 8 5 8 - - 64 pts

13th AUS184 Stephen Locke 11 11 21 13 15 - - 71 pts

14th AUS211 Ron Packer 10 21 19 12 17 - - 79 pts

15th GBR763 Simon Barter 13 13 17 20 23 - - 86 pts

16th GBR600 Robert Campbell 13 17 14 23 19 - - 87 pts

Full results available here

