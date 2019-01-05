Dragon World Championship - Day 2 Update

After a short wait for the wind to settle Pieter Heerema, sailing with Lars Hendriksen and George Leonchuck, took race 2 ahead of Russia's Dmitry Samokhin, Andrey Kirilyuk and Jasper Harding with Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea and Diego Negri taking third place.

This put Heerema is in a three-way tie on seven points with Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson of Britain, and Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry.





In the second race of the day (R3) it was Beadsworth who took his first win of the championship to move into the overall lead ahead of Grant Gordon, with Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea and Diego Negri in third place.

Russia's Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin are now fourth overall with Pieter Heerema dropping to fifth. In sixth place is the Japan boat skipperd by Peter Gilmour sailing with Yasuhiro Yaji and Sam Gilmour.

Nick Rogers, Leigh Behrens and Simon Burrows of Australia lead the Corinthian series in tenth place overall.

Dragon World Championship - Leaders after Race 3 (34 entries)

1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth / Ali Tezdiker / Simon Fry 2 5 1 - - 8 pts

2nd GBR820 Grant Gordon / Ruairidh Scott / Sophia Weguelin / James Williamson 1 6 2 - - 9 pts

3rd GBR819 Klaus Diederichs / Jamie Lea / Diego Negri 5 3 3 - - 11 pts

4th RUS27 Anatoly Loginov / Vadim Statsenko / Alexander Shalagin 4 4 5 - - 13 pts

5th NED412 Pieter Heerema / Lars Hendriksen / George Leonchuck 6 1 7 - - 14 pts

6th JPN56 Peter Gilmour / Yasuhiro Yaji / Sam Gilmour 3 8 6 - - 17 pts

7th RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin / Andrey Kirilyuk / Jasper Harding 7 2 10 - - 19 pts

8th NED411 Charlotte Ten Wolde / Juliette Ten Wolde / Pedro Andrade / Janka Holan 18 9 4 - - 31 pts

9th GER1058 Kai Michael Schaper / Jochen Schuemann / Klaus Skripalle 9 14 12 - - 35 pts

10th AUS205 Nick Rogers / Leigh Behrens / Simon Burrows 19 7 11 - - 37 pts

11th AUS184 Stephen Locke / Reuben Rosolin / Patrick Vos 11 11 22 - - 44 pts

12th GBR763 Simon Barter / James Barter / Donald Wilks 13 13 18 - - 44 pts

13th AUS203 Andrew Foulkes / Andrew Bennett / Matthew Stafford 12 10 23 - - 45 pts

14th GBR600 Robert Campbell / Richard Timms / Andrew Biddle 14 17 15 - - 46 pts

15th AUS201 Ray Chatfield / Peter Massee / Karen Chatfield 15 19 13 - - 47 pts

