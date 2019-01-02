Dragon Class Australasian Championship - Final Day

Two 8th place finishes were enough for Beadsworth, Tezdiker and Fry sailing TUR 1212 Provezza Dragon to confirm thier overall pre-world win at the Royal Freshwater Bay YC on Wednesday.

Australia's William Packer, Julian Harding and Jock Packer finished in second place with a 9 and 10, with Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin of Russia adding two 3rd places to complete the podium.

Winners on the final day were Charlotte and Juliette Ten Wold, Pedro Andrade and Janka Holan of the Netherlands, sailing NED411 Olinghi, with back-to-back wins in race 7 and 8, to finish in ninth place overall.

Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson, sailing GBR 820 Louise Racing, were the best placed British team, finishing in fifth overall despite counting a DNS.

Dragon - 2018-19 Australasian Championship Final positions after 8 races (33 entries)

1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth / Ali Tezdiker / Simon Fry 18 pts

2nd AUS214 William Packer / Julian Harding / Jock Packer 23 pts

3rd RUS27 Anatoly Loginov / Vadim Statsenko / Alexander Shalagin 24 pts

4th JPN56 Peter Gilmour / Yasuhiro Yaji / Sam Gilmour 31 pts

5th GBR820 Grant Gordon / Ruairidh Scott / Sophia Weguelin / James Williamson 56 pts

6th SUI318 Wolf Waschkuhn / Tim Tavinor / Philip Catmur 59 pts

7th AUS203 Andrew Foulkes / Andrew Bennett / Matthew Stafford 66 pts

8th AUS210 Simon Prosser / Mark Glew / Stephen Wray 67 pts

9th NED411 Charlotte Ten Wolde / Juliette Ten Wolde / Pedro Andrade / Janka Holan 72 pts

10th AUS205 Nick Rogers / Leogh Behrens / Simon Burrows 75 pts

11th GER1058 Kai Michael Schaper / Jochen Schuemann / Klaus Skripalle 76 pts

12th AUS211 Ron Packer / John Longley / Matt Maxted 82 pts

13th GBR819 Klaus Diederichs / Jamie Lea / Diego Negri 87 pts

14th AUS109 Peter Bowman / Jennie Fitzhardinge / Ben Fitzhardinge 101 pts

15th AUS193 Graeme Aldersea / Jonny Warren / James Aldersea 103 pts

16th AUS201 Ray Chatfield / Peter Massee / Karen Chatfield 105 pts

17th GBR600 Robert Campbell / Richard Timms / Andrew Biddle 108 pts

18th AUS198 Robin Hammond / Tony Yates / Arthur Phillips 111 pts

19th AUS144 Ethan Prieto-Low / Brad Stout / John Low 113 pts

20th AUS213 Geoff Totterdell / Shane Yensch / Chris Maclean 115 pts

21st AUS184 Stephen Locke / Reuben Rosolin / Darren Palmer 118 pts

22nd AUS223 Trish Ford / Graeme Fardon / David Hay 120 pts

23rd AUS191 David Lynn / Jack Lynn / Darryl Dedman 158 pts

24th AUS221 Ian Malley / John Hay / Andrew Henderson 161 pts

25th AUS219 Sandy Anderson / John Moncrieff / Harry Coulson / Caroline Gibson 162 pts

26th AUS216 Richard Franklin / Stephen Collibee / Phil Burgess 163 pts

27th HKG1 Marc Castagnet / Frank Dobbels / Clive Jones 179 pts

28th GBR802 Hugh Howard / Jacqui Crawford / Kevin Podger 184 pts

29th GBR763 Simon Barter / James Barter / Donald Wilks 190 pts

30th AUS176 Andrew Moss / Charles Stanton / Jeremy Nolan 199 pts

31st AUS224 Matthew Whitnall / Steven Cole / Christian Brook / Andris Blankenburg 204 pts

32nd AUS197 John Anderson / Brian Thornley / Freek Bijlsma 208 pts

33rd RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin / Andrey Kirilyuk / Alexey Busheuv 238 pts

Full results available here

