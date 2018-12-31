Dragon Class Australasian Championship - Day 3

The Aussie team of William Packer, Julian Harding and Jock Packer stayed in contention with two second place results, while Russia's Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin keep third place.

Peter Gilmour, Yasuhiro Yaji and Sam Gilmour in fourth place closed the gap on Loginov to just two points.

Britain's Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson continued to play catch-up with a 3 and 4 to move into seventh place overall - still counting a DNC.

Robert Campbell, Richard Timms and Andrew Biddle (20, 10) slip a place to 12th overall.

New Year's Day is a Lay Day for the Dragon fleet. The final races for the Prince Philip Cup will take place on Wednesday 2 January 2019.

Dragon - 2018-19 Australasian Championship after 6 races (33 entries)

1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth 1 3 1 [ 3] 1 1 - - 7 pts

2nd AUS214 William Packer 2 1 2 [ 5] 2 2 - - 9 pts

3rd RUS27 Anatoly Loginov 3 5 4 1 5 [ 6] - - 18 pts

4th JPN56 Peter Gilmour 6 2 5 [ 9] 3 4 - - 20 pts

5th SUI318 Wolf Waschkuhn 8 4 [ 13] 8 10 9 - - 39 pts

6th AUS210 Simon Prosser 5 6 11 12 [ 34] 8 - - 42 pts

7th GBR820 Grant Gordon 34 [ 34] 3 2 4 3 - - 46 pts

8th AUS203 Andrew Foulkes 17 9 7 [ 17] 9 7 - - 49 pts

9th GER1058 Kai Michael Schaper 11 10 8 6 15 [ 34] - - 50 pts

10th AUS205 Nick Rogers 4 17 [ 18] 13 11 11 - - 56 pts

11th AUS211 Ron Packer 9 7 6 [ 24] 22 12 - - 56 pts

12th GBR600 Robert Campbell 10 15) 9 [ 21] 20 10 - - 64 pts

13th AUS109 Peter Bowman 14 16 [ 19] 10 13 14 - - 67 pts

14th NED411 Charlotte Ten Wolde 34 8 14 7 7 [ 34] - - 70 pts

15th AUS198 Robin Hammond 12 20 [ 20] 14 8 17 - - 71 pts

16th AUS213 Geoff Totterdell 16 13 17 [ 20] 12 15 - - 73 pts

17th AUS193 Graeme Aldersea 13 11 [ 23] 19 18 13 - - 74 pts

18th AUS201 Ray Chatfield 15 21 12 15 14 [ 34] - - 77 pts

19th AUS223 Trish Ford [ 20] 12 16 18 17 18 - - 81 pts

20th GBR819 Klaus Diederichs 34 34 [ 34] 4 6 5 - - 83 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here