Dragon Class Australasian Championship - Day 3

Back to back wins for Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry maintains their two point lead after six races completed at the Dragon class 2018-19 Australasian Championship hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC.
The Aussie team of William Packer, Julian Harding and Jock Packer stayed in contention with two second place results, while Russia's Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin keep third place.
Peter Gilmour, Yasuhiro Yaji and Sam Gilmour in fourth place closed the gap on Loginov to just two points.
Britain's Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson continued to play catch-up with a 3 and 4 to move into seventh place overall - still counting a DNC.
Robert Campbell, Richard Timms and Andrew Biddle (20, 10) slip a place to 12th overall.
New Year's Day is a Lay Day for the Dragon fleet. The final races for the Prince Philip Cup will take place on Wednesday 2 January 2019.
Dragon - 2018-19 Australasian Championship after 6 races (33 entries)
1st TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth 1 3 1 [ 3] 1 1 - - 7 pts
2nd AUS214 William Packer 2 1 2 [ 5] 2 2 - - 9 pts
3rd RUS27 Anatoly Loginov 3 5 4 1 5 [ 6] - - 18 pts
4th JPN56 Peter Gilmour 6 2 5 [ 9] 3 4 - - 20 pts
5th SUI318 Wolf Waschkuhn 8 4 [ 13] 8 10 9 - - 39 pts
6th AUS210 Simon Prosser 5 6 11 12 [ 34] 8 - - 42 pts
7th GBR820 Grant Gordon 34 [ 34] 3 2 4 3 - - 46 pts
8th AUS203 Andrew Foulkes 17 9 7 [ 17] 9 7 - - 49 pts
9th GER1058 Kai Michael Schaper 11 10 8 6 15 [ 34] - - 50 pts
10th AUS205 Nick Rogers 4 17 [ 18] 13 11 11 - - 56 pts
11th AUS211 Ron Packer 9 7 6 [ 24] 22 12 - - 56 pts
12th GBR600 Robert Campbell 10 15) 9 [ 21] 20 10 - - 64 pts
13th AUS109 Peter Bowman 14 16 [ 19] 10 13 14 - - 67 pts
14th NED411 Charlotte Ten Wolde 34 8 14 7 7 [ 34] - - 70 pts
15th AUS198 Robin Hammond 12 20 [ 20] 14 8 17 - - 71 pts
16th AUS213 Geoff Totterdell 16 13 17 [ 20] 12 15 - - 73 pts
17th AUS193 Graeme Aldersea 13 11 [ 23] 19 18 13 - - 74 pts
18th AUS201 Ray Chatfield 15 21 12 15 14 [ 34] - - 77 pts
19th AUS223 Trish Ford [ 20] 12 16 18 17 18 - - 81 pts
20th GBR819 Klaus Diederichs 34 34 [ 34] 4 6 5 - - 83 pts
Full results available here
