Dragon Class Australasian Championship - Day 2

Beadsworth added a race win and a third place to take the overall lead ahead of the Aussie team of William Packer, Julian Harding and Jock Packer who had second and fifth place finishes.

In third place are Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin of Russia who won the second race of the day, after a fourth place in the first race.

Some more GBR teams joined in for day 2, with Grant Gordon, Ruairidh Scott, Sophia Weguelin and James Williamson quickly into the leading pack with a 3 and 2, but of course not featuring in the overall leaders yet - they are 21st overall.

British Olympic skiff sailor Wequelin, who has joined the Grant Gordon team for her first Dragon Worlds experience, comments . . .

“I joined the team in April, It is quite different but it is really interesting working amongst a team with really good sailors and the fleet has got such really experienced sailors, so I have learnt a lot about rig set up, tune and stuff that I can transfer back to my skiff sailing. The racing is so tight the tactical plays are so interesting.”

Another GBR team joining in Sunday were Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea and Diego Negri, who were OCS in their first race (R3) but then finished fourth in the final race of the day.

The Australasian Championship, for the Prince Philip Cup, which completes on the 2 January, is also the pre-Worlds event for the class. The 2019 Dragon Worlds start on the 4 January and run through 9 January.

Dragon - 2018-19 Australasian Championship after 4 races (33 entries)

1st TUR 1212 Andy Beadsworth / Ali Tezdiker / Simon Fry 1 3 1 3 - 8 pts

2nd AUS 214 William Packer / Julian Harding / Jock Packer 2 1 2 5 - 10 pts

3rd RUS 27 Anatoly Loginov / Vadim Statsenko / Alexander Shalagin 3 5 4 1 -13 pts

4th JPN 56 Peter Gilmour / Yasuhiro Yaji / Sam Gilmour 6 2 5 9 - 22 pts

5th SUI 318 Wolf Waschkuhn / Tim Tavinor / Philip Catmur 8 4 13 8 - 33 pts

6th AUS 210 Simon Prosser / Mark Glew / Stephen Wray 5 6 11 12 - 34 pts

7th GER 1058 Kai Michael Schaper / Jochen Schuemann / Klaus Skripalle 11 10 8 6 - 35 pts

8th AUS 211 Ron Packer / John Longley / Matt Maxted 9 7 6 24 - 46 pts

9th AUS 203 Andrew Foulkes / Andrew Bennett / Matthew Stafford 17 9 7 17 - 50 pts

10th AUS 205 Nick Rogers / Leogh Behrens / Simon Burrows 4 17 18 13 - 52 pts

11th GBR 600 Robert Campbell / Richard Timms / Andrew Biddle 10 15 9 21 - 55 pts

12th AUS 109 Peter Bowman / Jennie Fitzhardinge / Ben Fitzhardinge 14 16 19 10 - 59 pts

Full results available here

