Dragon class 2018-19 Australasian Championship - Day 1

The regatta which also acts as the pre-Worlds, enjoyed a sensational first day of racing in Hendricks ‘Gin & Tonic’ conditions with bright blue skies, steady breezes building from 16 - 20 knots and the infamous Freo chop all serving up a challenging and testing first day of racing.

Packer leads by one point from Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry on TUR1212, and by five points from third placed Peter Gilmour, Yasuhiro Yaji and Sam Gilmour on JPN56.

The first race went to Andy Beadsworth with Packer taking second and Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin on RUS27 in third place, and Nick Rogers, Leogh Behrens and Simon Burrows, AUS2015 in fourth.

Packer then won the second race ahead of Gilmour, with Beadsworth taking third and the Swiss team of Wolf Waschkuhn, Tim Tavinor and Philip Catmur on SUI318 in fourth place.

One guest onboard the committee boat was the legendary Dragon sailor Gordon Ingate otherwise know as ‘Wingnut’ who at the tender age of 92 years, has decided to sit out this Prince Philip Cup and offer his great ad-vice from his retirement seat.

The Australasian Championship, for the Prince Philip Cup, which completes on the 2 January, is also the pre-Worlds event for the class. The 2019 Dragon Worlds start on the 4 January and run through 9 January.

Dragon - 2018-19 Australasian Championship after 2 races (33 entries)

1st AUS214 William Packer / Julian Harding / Jock Packer 2 1 - 3 pts

2nd TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth / Ali Tezdiker / Simon Fry 1 3 - 4 pts

3rd JPN56 Peter Gilmour / Yasuhiro Yaji / Sam Gilmour 6 2 - 8 pts

4th RUS27 Anatoly Loginov / Vadim Statsenko / Alexander Shalagin 3 5 - 8 pts

5th AUS210 Simon Prosser / Mark Glew / Stephen Wray 5 6 - 11 pts

6th SUI318 Wolf Waschkuhn / Tim Tavinor / Philip Catmur 8 4 - 12 pts

7th AUS211 Ron Packer / John Longley / Matt Maxted 9 7 - 16 pts

8th AUS205 Nick Rogers / Leogh Behrens / Simon Burrows 4 17 - 21 pts

9th GER1058 Kai Michael Schaper / Jochen Schuemann / Klaus Skripalle 11 10 - 21 pts

10th AUS193 Graeme Aldersea / Jonny Warren / James Aldersea 13 11 - 24 pts

11th GBR600 Robert Campbell / Richard Timms / Andrew Biddle 10 15 - 25 pts

12th AUS203 Andrew Foulkes / Andrew Bennett / Matthew Stafford 17 9 - 26 pts

13th AUS213 Geoff Totterdell / Shane Yensch / Chris Maclean 16 13 - 29 pts

14th AUS109 Peter Bowman / Jennie Fitzhardinge / Ben Fitzhardinge 14 16 - 30 pts

15th AUS223 Trish Ford / Graeme Fardon / David Hay 20 12 - 32 pts

