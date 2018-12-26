Dragons Gather for Australasian and World Championships

The Australasian Dragon Championship for the Prince Philip Cup will also preview the teams taking part in the Dragon World Championship on the same waters.
The regatta runs from Saturday 29 December to Wednesday 2 January, hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC held on the ocean waters using the facilities of Fremantle SC.
The Australasian Dragon Championship will be followed by the 2019 Dragon World Championship starting on Friday 4 January.
The sky is blue, the waters aquamarine and the infamous ‘Fremantle Doctor’ has been blowing regularly on most afternoons. The waters are quite shallow creating a steep chop across much of the race course providing a good test for local and international sailors alike.
The current world champions, Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry, sailing Provezza and representing Turkey, have been practising off Fremantle with Peter Gilmour’s Yanmar Racing Team representing Japan, for a couple of weeks.
Most of the other international teams have just started to arrive from as far away as Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Russia and Hong Kong.
They are joined by Australian teams that have made the long journey from one end of the continent to the other.
These include a previous Prince Philip Cup winner, Nick Rogers from Tasmania. This is about a 4,200 km trip which takes several days by road. There are also teams from Victoria and Sydney, NSW.
Sixteen local teams from the regatta host club Royal Freshwater Bay YC are racing the Australasian Championship.
One of the local favourites Willy Packer is racing with Julian Harding and his son, Jock Packer in Scoundrel. Willy is also a previous winner of the Prince Philip Cup and also came 3rd on the same waters off Fremantle when the Dragon Worlds were last held there in 1995.
Entries for the 2019 Prince Philip Cup
AUS 176 - Andrew Moss,Charles Stanton, Jeremy Nolan
AUS 177 - TBA, TBA
AUS 179 - Damien Daniel, TBA
AUS 184 - Stephen Locke, Reuben Rosolin, Pat Vos
AUS 191 - David Lynn, Jack Lynn, Darryl Dedman
AUS 193 - Graeme Aldersea, Jonny Warren, James Aldersea
AUS 197 - John Anderson, Freek Bijlisna, Brian Thornley
AUS 198 - Robin Hammond, Tony Yates, Arthur Phillips
AUS 201 - Ray Chatfield, Peter Massee, Karen Chatfield
AUS 203 - Andrew Foulkes, Andrew Bennett, Matthew Stafford
AUS 205 - Nick Rogers, Leigh Behrens, Simon Burrows
AUS 210 - Simon Prosser, Mark Glew, Stephen Wray
AUS 211 - Ron Packer, John Longley, Matt Maxted
AUS 213 - Geoff Totterdell, Shane Yensch, Chris Maclean
AUS 214 - Willy Packer, Julian Harding, Jock Packer
AUS 218 - TBA, TBA
AUS 219 - Sandy Anderson, John Moncrieff, Harry Coulson, Caroline Gibson
AUS 221 - Ian Malley, John Hay, Andrew Henderson
AUS 223 - Trish Ford, Graeme Fardon, David Hay
AUS 228 - TBA, TBA
AUS204 - Richard Franklin, Stephen Collibee, Phil Burgess
AUS224 - Matthew Whitnall, Steven Cole, Christian Brook, Andris Blankenburg
GBR 600 - Rob Campbell, Richard Timms, Andrew Biddle
GBR 763 - Simon Barter, James Barter, Donald Wilkes
GBR 802 - Hugh Howard, Jacqui Crawford, Kevin Podger
GBR 819 - Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea, Diego Negri
GBR 820 - Grant Gordon, TBA
GER 1058 - Kai Michael Schaper, Jochen Schuemann, Klaus Skripalle
HKG 1 - Marc Castagnet, Frank Dobbels, Clive Jones
JPN56 - Peter Gilmour, Yasuhiro Yaji, Sam Gilmour
NED 411 - Charlotte ten Wolde, Juliette ten Wolde, Pedro Andrade, Janka Holan
RUS 27 - Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko, Alexander Shalagin
RUS 76 - Dmitry Samokin, Andrey Kirilyuk, Alexey Bushuev
SUI 318 - Wolf Waschkuhn, Tim Tavinor, Philip Catmar
TUR 1212 - Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker, Simon Fry
