Dragons Gather for Australasian and World Championships

The regatta runs from Saturday 29 December to Wednesday 2 January, hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC held on the ocean waters using the facilities of Fremantle SC.

The Australasian Dragon Championship will be followed by the 2019 Dragon World Championship starting on Friday 4 January.

The sky is blue, the waters aquamarine and the infamous ‘Fremantle Doctor’ has been blowing regularly on most afternoons. The waters are quite shallow creating a steep chop across much of the race course providing a good test for local and international sailors alike.

The current world champions, Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry, sailing Provezza and representing Turkey, have been practising off Fremantle with Peter Gilmour’s Yanmar Racing Team representing Japan, for a couple of weeks.

Most of the other international teams have just started to arrive from as far away as Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Russia and Hong Kong.

They are joined by Australian teams that have made the long journey from one end of the continent to the other.

These include a previous Prince Philip Cup winner, Nick Rogers from Tasmania. This is about a 4,200 km trip which takes several days by road. There are also teams from Victoria and Sydney, NSW.

Sixteen local teams from the regatta host club Royal Freshwater Bay YC are racing the Australasian Championship.

One of the local favourites Willy Packer is racing with Julian Harding and his son, Jock Packer in Scoundrel. Willy is also a previous winner of the Prince Philip Cup and also came 3rd on the same waters off Fremantle when the Dragon Worlds were last held there in 1995.

Entries for the 2019 Prince Philip Cup

AUS 176 - Andrew Moss,Charles Stanton, Jeremy Nolan

AUS 177 - TBA, TBA

AUS 179 - Damien Daniel, TBA

AUS 184 - Stephen Locke, Reuben Rosolin, Pat Vos

AUS 191 - David Lynn, Jack Lynn, Darryl Dedman

AUS 193 - Graeme Aldersea, Jonny Warren, James Aldersea

AUS 197 - John Anderson, Freek Bijlisna, Brian Thornley

AUS 198 - Robin Hammond, Tony Yates, Arthur Phillips

AUS 201 - Ray Chatfield, Peter Massee, Karen Chatfield

AUS 203 - Andrew Foulkes, Andrew Bennett, Matthew Stafford

AUS 205 - Nick Rogers, Leigh Behrens, Simon Burrows

AUS 210 - Simon Prosser, Mark Glew, Stephen Wray

AUS 211 - Ron Packer, John Longley, Matt Maxted

AUS 213 - Geoff Totterdell, Shane Yensch, Chris Maclean

AUS 214 - Willy Packer, Julian Harding, Jock Packer

AUS 218 - TBA, TBA

AUS 219 - Sandy Anderson, John Moncrieff, Harry Coulson, Caroline Gibson

AUS 221 - Ian Malley, John Hay, Andrew Henderson

AUS 223 - Trish Ford, Graeme Fardon, David Hay

AUS 228 - TBA, TBA

AUS204 - Richard Franklin, Stephen Collibee, Phil Burgess

AUS224 - Matthew Whitnall, Steven Cole, Christian Brook, Andris Blankenburg

GBR 600 - Rob Campbell, Richard Timms, Andrew Biddle

GBR 763 - Simon Barter, James Barter, Donald Wilkes

GBR 802 - Hugh Howard, Jacqui Crawford, Kevin Podger

GBR 819 - Klaus Diederichs, Jamie Lea, Diego Negri

GBR 820 - Grant Gordon, TBA

GER 1058 - Kai Michael Schaper, Jochen Schuemann, Klaus Skripalle

HKG 1 - Marc Castagnet, Frank Dobbels, Clive Jones

JPN56 - Peter Gilmour, Yasuhiro Yaji, Sam Gilmour

NED 411 - Charlotte ten Wolde, Juliette ten Wolde, Pedro Andrade, Janka Holan

RUS 27 - Anatoly Loginov, Vadim Statsenko, Alexander Shalagin

RUS 76 - Dmitry Samokin, Andrey Kirilyuk, Alexey Bushuev

SUI 318 - Wolf Waschkuhn, Tim Tavinor, Philip Catmar

TUR 1212 - Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker, Simon Fry

