Etchells Biscayne Bay Series to Steve Benjamin

The Series is part of the long lead-in to the Etchells 2019 World Championships which is to be held at the at Corpus Christi Yacht Club, Texas, starting 20 June 2019.

Steve Benjamin USA and his crew won the opening weekend at the Biscayne Bay YC, finishing seven points ahead of Jim Cunningham USA with Scott Kaufman USA a point further back in third.

Britain's Ante Razmilovic sailing with Brian Hammersley and Andrew Mills finished in fifth place overall.

David Franks sailing with Graham Sunderland, Mark Lees and Hannah Peters was 17th and Shaun Frohlich with David Bedford and Duncan Truswell was 23rd.

Etchells - Louis Piana Cup - Final after 5 races, 1 discard (48 entries)

1st USA 1228 Stella Blue Stephen Benjamin 4 1 1 11 5 - - 11 pts

2nd USA 1408 Lifted Jim Cunningham 15 9 3 5 1 - - 18 pts

3rd USA 1419 Rebel Scott Kaufman 12 2 4 4 9 - - 19 pts

4th USA 1225 1225 Tony Rae 2 11 18 1 6 - - 20 pts

5th GBR 1438 Swedish Blue Ante Razmilovic 10 3 UFD 6 2 - - 21 pts

6th USA 1469 Warcanoe Michael Goldfarb 1 22 6 7 11 - - 25 pts

7th USA 1378 The Martian Marvin Beckmann 18 5 15 3 3 - - 26 pts

8th SUI 1425 Tquila Luis Doreste 14 7 2 10 8 - - 27 pts

9th USA 319 Goombay Smash William Douglass 6 12 5 24 7 - - 30 pts

10th USA 1168 Mahalaga Peter Vessella 9 19 8 15 10 - - 42 pts

Full results available here

The next event will be the Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta over January 5 & 6, 2019.

