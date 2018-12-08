Star Sailors League Final - winners Zarif and Trouche

Star Sailors League - Final - 4 boats raced the final

1st BRA Jorge Zarif and Pedro Trouche

2nd BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening

3rd ITA Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen

4th NOR Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin

USA Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih - Out In Semi-final

POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Dominik Zycki - Out In Semi-final

FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot - Out In Semi-final

SWE Freddy Lööf and Edoardo Natucci - Out In Quarter final

USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes - Out In Quarter final

BRA Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves - Out In Quarter final

HUN Zsombor Berecz and Michael Maier - Out In Quarter final



Saturday Leaderboard

The last four teams contest a final race, with the first to finish receives US$ 40,000 from a prize pot of US$ 200,000.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here