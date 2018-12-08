Star Sailors League Final - winners Zarif and Trouche

Star Sailors League Finals took place in in Nassau, Bahamas, with Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening waiting to see who got through the Quarter/Semi finals to challenge them.
Star Sailors League - Final - 4 boats raced the final
1st BRA Jorge Zarif and Pedro Trouche
2nd BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening
3rd ITA Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen
4th NOR Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin
USA Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih - Out In Semi-final
POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Dominik Zycki - Out In Semi-final
FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot - Out In Semi-final
SWE Freddy Lööf and Edoardo Natucci - Out In Quarter final
USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes - Out In Quarter final
BRA Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves - Out In Quarter final
HUN Zsombor Berecz and Michael Maier - Out In Quarter final
Saturday Leaderboard
The last four teams contest a final race, with the first to finish receives US$ 40,000 from a prize pot of US$ 200,000.
