Star Sailors League Final - Now It Gets Serious

Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih (5,10,21,3) finished the day in second and go through to the semi-final round, and wait to see who joins them from the quarter final knock-out series.

Only other race winner on Friday was Star escapologist, Paul Cayard with Arthur Lopes, dragging themselves up from 14th place to finish the day in 7th and in the quarter final knock-out series.

Cayard with Lopes join seven others from the top ten to fight fora place in the semi-final round.

Among the might-have been, were Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves, with two race wins in the bag, who dropped from a safe seventh to 11th and out of contention.



A relaxed looking Iain Percy chats with event commentator Shirley Robertson, on his return to the SSL event

Back on the water Friday were Iain Percy and Anders Ekström, despite missing the first two days of racing.

They sailed the final four races for a 9, 6, 6, 6, scoreline and a 22nd place out of 25. Pretty good score in the circumstances, pity business interrupted their series.

Star Sailors League - Finals - After 11 races, 1 discard (provisional)

1st BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening 33 pts

2nd USA Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih 55 pts

3rd BRA Jorge Zarif and Pedro Trouche 68 pts

4th POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Dominik Zycki 75 pts

5th ITA Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen 78 pts

6th NOR Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 81 pts

7th USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes 94 pts

8th SWE Freddy Lööf and Edoardo Natucci 97 pts

9th FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot 98 pts

10th HUN Zsombor Berecz and Michael Maier 99 pts

Event Qualification Cut-off

11th BRA Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves 100 pts

12th CRO Tonci Stipanovic and Frederico Melo 104 pts

13th ITA Francesco Bruni and Nando Colaninno 109 pts

14th NZL Hamish Pepper and Steve Mitchell 121 pts

15th SWE Max Salminen and Johan Tillander 129 pts

16th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada 131 pts

17th USA George Szabo and Roger Cheer 137 pts

18th CYP Pavlos Kontides and Markus Koy 143 pts

19th CRO Šime Fantela and Antonio Arapovic 150 pts

20th ITA Guido Gallinaro and Kilian Weise 151 pts

21st FRA Kevin Peponnet and Mark Strube 176 pts

22nd GBR Iain Percy and Anders Ekström 183 pts

23rd CZE Ondrej Teplý and Antonis Tsotras 199 pts

24th ITA Ruggero Tita and Enrico Voltolini 206 pts

25th RUS Georgy Shayduko and Vitalii Kushnir 216 pts

