Mendelblatt and Fatih are New Leaders at Star Sailors League Final

Three more races and although they did not win a race Thursday, Mendelblatt and Fatih (15,4,4) move into a one point lead ahead of Brazil's Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening (2,12,3).

Jorge Zarif and Pedro Trouche (4,1,2) had a great day, winning the second race and climb four places into third overall.

Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen (7,5,7) slip to fourth overall, but only one place off Zarif and Trouche, while Norway's Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin (5,3,12)gain a place to take fifth overall.

Other winners Thursday were Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot in race 5, and

Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves taking their second win in race 7.

After Friday's racing (possible 4 more races) the top two will be seeded into the Final and Semi final, while the next eight race in the knockout heats

Star Sailors League - Finals - After 7 races, 1 discard

1st USA Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih - - 22 pts

2nd BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening - - 23 pts

3rd BRA Jorge Zarif and Pedro Trouche - - 31 pts

4th ITA Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen - - 32 pts

5th NOR Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin - - 39 pts

6th POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Dominik Zycki - - 48 pts

7th BRA Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves - - 51 pts

8th FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot - - 54 pts

9th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada - - 54 pts

10th HUN Zsombor Berecz and Michael Maier - - 56 pts

11th SWE Freddy Lööf and Edoardo Natucci - - 58 pts

12th CRO Tonci Stipanovic and Frederico Melo - - 64 pts

13th NZL Hamish Pepper and Steve Mitchell - - 70 pts

14th USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes - - 74 pts

15th SWE Max Salminen and Johan Tillander - - 74 pts

16th CYP Pavlos Kontides and Markus Koy - - 78 pts

17th USA George Szabo and Roger Cheer - - 79 pts

18th ITA Francesco Bruni and Nando Colaninno - - 81 pts

19th ITA Guido Gallinaro and Kilian Weise - - 82 pts

20th CRO Šime Fantela and Antonio Arapovic - - 90 pts

21st FRA Kevin Peponnet and Mark Strube - - 93 pts

22nd ITA Ruggero Tita and Enrico Voltolini - - 121 pts

23rd RUS Georgy Shayduko and Vitalii Kushnir - - 126 pts

24th CZE Ondrej Teplý and Antonis Tsotras - - 133 pts

25th GBR Iain Percy and Anders Ekström - - 156 pts

