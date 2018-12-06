Mendelblatt and Fatih are New Leaders at Star Sailors League Final

Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih of the USA are the new leaders after the second day of racing at the Star Sailors League Final in Nassau, Bahamas.
Three more races and although they did not win a race Thursday, Mendelblatt and Fatih (15,4,4) move into a one point lead ahead of Brazil's Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening (2,12,3).
Jorge Zarif and Pedro Trouche (4,1,2) had a great day, winning the second race and climb four places into third overall.
Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen (7,5,7) slip to fourth overall, but only one place off Zarif and Trouche, while Norway's Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin (5,3,12)gain a place to take fifth overall.
Other winners Thursday were Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot in race 5, and
Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves taking their second win in race 7.
After Friday's racing (possible 4 more races) the top two will be seeded into the Final and Semi final, while the next eight race in the knockout heats
Star Sailors League - Finals - After 7 races, 1 discard
1st USA Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih - - 22 pts
2nd BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening - - 23 pts
3rd BRA Jorge Zarif and Pedro Trouche - - 31 pts
4th ITA Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen - - 32 pts
5th NOR Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin - - 39 pts
6th POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Dominik Zycki - - 48 pts
7th BRA Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves - - 51 pts
8th FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot - - 54 pts
9th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada - - 54 pts
10th HUN Zsombor Berecz and Michael Maier - - 56 pts
11th SWE Freddy Lööf and Edoardo Natucci - - 58 pts
12th CRO Tonci Stipanovic and Frederico Melo - - 64 pts
13th NZL Hamish Pepper and Steve Mitchell - - 70 pts
14th USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes - - 74 pts
15th SWE Max Salminen and Johan Tillander - - 74 pts
16th CYP Pavlos Kontides and Markus Koy - - 78 pts
17th USA George Szabo and Roger Cheer - - 79 pts
18th ITA Francesco Bruni and Nando Colaninno - - 81 pts
19th ITA Guido Gallinaro and Kilian Weise - - 82 pts
20th CRO Šime Fantela and Antonio Arapovic - - 90 pts
21st FRA Kevin Peponnet and Mark Strube - - 93 pts
22nd ITA Ruggero Tita and Enrico Voltolini - - 121 pts
23rd RUS Georgy Shayduko and Vitalii Kushnir - - 126 pts
24th CZE Ondrej Teplý and Antonis Tsotras - - 133 pts
25th GBR Iain Percy and Anders Ekström - - 156 pts
