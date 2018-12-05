Star Sailors League - Scheidt and Boening top the leaderboard

Scheidt and Boening (1,17,3,2) opened their series with a win and finished the day with six points, two points ahead of Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih (6,4,1,3) who took a win in race 3.

In third place are Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen (3,5,5,20) on 13 points and two points ahed of fourth placed Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada (8,7,7,1) who took a win in the windy race 4.

The other winners of the day were Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves (16,1,19,8) taking race 3 and sitting in eighth place overall.

The day started in perfect racing conditions, but in the final race of the day, race 4, saw the arrival of the breeze, with a right-hand shift that caused some carnage - Hamish Pepper and Steve Mitchell lost their mast.



CZE 8376 - Click image for a larger image

The aim at this stage is to finish the qualifying races in the top ten to get into the knock-out series races.

Star Sailors League - Finals - After 4 races, 1 discard

1st BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening 6 pts

2nd USA Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih 8 pts

3rd ITA Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen 13 pts

4th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada 15 pts

5th POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Dominik Zycki 15 pts

6th NOR Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 19 pts

7th BRA Jorge Zarif and Pedro Trouche 24 pts

8th BRA Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves 25 pts

9th SWE Freddy Lööf and Edoardo Natucci 25 pts

10th USA George Szabo and Roger Cheer 29 pts

11th ITA Francesco Bruni and Nando Colaninno 30 pts

12th USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes 31 pts

13th FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot 31 pts

14th CRO Tonci Stipanovic and Frederico Melo 35 pts

15th CYP Pavlos Kontides and Markus Koy 35 pts

16th FRA Kevin Peponnet and Mark Strube 35 pts

17th HUN Zsombor Berecz and Michael Maier 38 pts

18th NZL Hamish Pepper and Steve Mitchell 40 pts

19th SWE Max Salminen and Johan Tillander 41 pts

20th ITA Guido Gallinaro and Kilian Weise 45 pts

21st CRO Šime Fantela and Antonio Arapovic 46 pts

22nd ITA Ruggero Tita and Enrico Voltolini 55 pts

23rd CZE Ondrej Teplý and Antonis Tsotras 60 pts

24th GBR Iain Percy and Anders Ekström DNC pts

25th RUS Georgy Shayduko and Vitalii Kushnir DNC pts

