J70 UK Grand Slam Champion is DSP!

The total score for the nine-regatta championship was calculated by the best five results, including the J/70 UK Nationals which was non-discardable.

DSP scored the best net points from any team in both the Corinthian and Open Divisions by the finest of margins.

Clive Bush's Darcey was the top team in the Open Division, just a single point behind DSP.

Ian Wilson and Marshall King's Soak Racing was the runner up in the Corinthian Division, also just one point behind DSP.

Martin Dent's Jelvis made the podium for the Open Class, and Fiona Hampshire's Elizabeth was third in the Corinthian Class.

2019 will be a massive year for the J/70 UK Class.

The Royal Torbay Yacht Club is looking forward to welcoming the J/70 Class to Torquay for the 2019 J/70 World Championship: 29 August to 6 September 2019.

The 2018 J/70 UK Grand Slam series provided qualification slots for the first 20 UK teams.

