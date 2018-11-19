Nico Poons claims RC44 Cascais and Championship

This made for a surprise, come-from-behind winner of both this last event of the 2018 season for the high performance, one design race boats and in the 2018 RC44 Championship ranking overall.

No racing Sunday left Nico Poons' Charisma hitting the jackpot, winning the RC44 Cascais Cup, with a three point advantage over Chris Bake's Team Aqua, second on countback to Igor Lah's Team CEEREF.

Charisma also overhauled both Team Nika and Team CEEREF to claim the annual RC44 Championship for the first time.

In the 2018 RC44 Championship, Vladimir Prosikhin's Team Nika finished just one point behind Charisma, with Igor Lah's defending champions on Team CEEREF tied on points with her, but in third on countback.

RC44 Cascais Cup - Overall results (8 races)

1st Charisma - Nico Poons 28 pts

2nd Team Aqua - Chris Bake 31 pts

3rd Team CEEREF - Igor Lah 31 pts

2018 RC44 Championship Tour - Overall results (5 Events)

1st MON 69 Charisma - Nico Poons 9 pts

2nd RUS 10 Team Nika - Vladimir Prosikhin 10 pts

3rd SLO 11 Team CEEREF - Igor Lah 10 pts

