Scheidt and Lopes are South American Star champions

The two-time Olympic champion won the first race on Sunday, last day of the event, at the Yacht Club in Rio de Janeiro, and finished second in the last, giving him the Championship.

However, the duo Lars Grael and Samuel Gonçalves (BRA) obtained the same results on the last day of the competition, but reversed, and finished at equal points.

In third place was Star Class World Champion Jorginho Zarif with Ubiratan Matos.

The title was decided only on the third tiebreaker. They were equal in number of victories (two) and second places (one). The third position obtained on Saturday gave the cup to Scheidt and Lopes. It was quite thrilling!!

The weather did not help sailors in Rio de Janeiro in the early days of the South Americans. On the first day, Thursday the 8th of November, the races were canceled due to lack of wind.

On Friday, although the weather remained difficult, there were three races. Scheidt and Lopes were improving performance throughout the day.

They started with a ninth place, climbed to seventh in the next race and finished crossing the finish line in the lead in the last race.

On Saturday, they kept in average with a third place and on Sunday they had their best performance with one victory and a second spot in the final.

