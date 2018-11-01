Etchells Worlds final wrap up video

Australia's Martin Hill sailing with Sean O'Rourke, Julian Plante and Mat Belcher won the 2018 Etchells World Champion held at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.

In second place was Mark Thornburrow (HKG 1406) sailing with Mike Huang, Alexander Conway and Will Ryan, and third overall was Matthew Chew (AUS 864) with Brian Donovan, Ben Vercoe and Ashley Deeks.

Britain's Lawrie Smith finished in ninth place, Rob Goddard was 52nd.

