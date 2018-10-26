Etchells Worlds - Discard shakes-up the leaderboard

With the discard Hill was able to drop a 49 and takes the overall lead, three points clear of Matthew Chew (AUS864) with Mark Thornburrow (HKG1406) seven points back in third place.

The Race management team have scheduled two races for the final day, starting early with a 10:30 warning.

David Clark (AUS1374) sailing with Raymond Smith, Alan Smith and Angus Sherring took race 7, ahead of Michael Goldfarb (USA1363) sailing with Morton Henriksen and Skip Dieball.

Third place went to Bruce Ferguson (AUS1330) sailing with Cameron Miles and David Sampson.

A second race (R8) was started, but despite Jay Cross (USA1464) crossing the finish line, the race was abandoned due to unfair sailing conditions for all the fleet with the wind change.

Britain's Lawrie Smith crossed the finish in third in the abandoned race 8! He is now seventh overall after a 26 in race 7.

Published results with only seven races showing.

Etchells World Championship - Leaders after Race 7 (94 entries)

1st AUS 1449 Martin Hill 2 2 21 6 -49 2 6 - - 39 pts

2nd AUS 864 Matthew Chew 6 17 2 13 1 3 -35 - - 42 pts

3rd HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow 9 8 4 5 18 5 -22 - - 49 pts

4th AUS 1440 John Bertrand 5 16 3 20 4 -59 5 - - 53 pts

5th USA 1464 Jay Cross 13 5 -22 16 2 18 11 - - 65 pts

6th AUS 1443 Chris Hampton 15 1 17 15 -45 6 16 - - 70 pts

7th GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith 20 -29 6 23 3 1 26 - - 79 pts

8th USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin 18 20 -44 31 7 8 4 - - 88 pts

9th USA 926 Peter Duncan 24 3 7 -35 17 29 12 - - 92 pts

10th AUS 1330 Bruce Ferguson 3 15 -69 34 26 19 3 - - 100 pts

11th AUS 1383 William Voerman 25 -31 5 21 27 15 8 - - 101 pts

12th AUS 1377 Jud Smith 4 14 11 10 -40 28 37 - - 104 pts

13th AUS 1332 Peter Merrington -38 7 1 2 29 37 33 - - 109 pts

14th AUS 853 Peter McNeill 26 13 10 45 BFD 12 9 - - 115 pts

15th USA 1363 Michael Goldfarb 14 18 35 -57 41 13 2 - - 123 pts

16th AUS 1442 Tom King 12 4 36 BFD 15 49 7 - - 123 pts

17th AUS 1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong 39 9 -42 1 32 25 18 - - 124 pts

18th AUS 1374 David Clark 33 21 18 3 50 BFD 1 - - 126 pts

19th AUS 1436 Doug Flynn 21 45 15 7 -55 10 28 - - 126 pts

20th HKG 884 Martin Kaye 27 11 -53 11 36 32 13 - - 130 pts

