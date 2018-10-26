Etchells Worlds - Discard shakes-up the leaderboard

Just one race to count after race 8 was abandoned on Friday, but the discard kicks in and Martin Hill (AUS1449) takes back the overall lead at the Etchells World Championship
With the discard Hill was able to drop a 49 and takes the overall lead, three points clear of Matthew Chew (AUS864) with Mark Thornburrow (HKG1406) seven points back in third place.
The Race management team have scheduled two races for the final day, starting early with a 10:30 warning.
David Clark (AUS1374) sailing with Raymond Smith, Alan Smith and Angus Sherring took race 7, ahead of Michael Goldfarb (USA1363) sailing with Morton Henriksen and Skip Dieball.
Third place went to Bruce Ferguson (AUS1330) sailing with Cameron Miles and David Sampson.
A second race (R8) was started, but despite Jay Cross (USA1464) crossing the finish line, the race was abandoned due to unfair sailing conditions for all the fleet with the wind change.
Britain's Lawrie Smith crossed the finish in third in the abandoned race 8! He is now seventh overall after a 26 in race 7.
Published results with only seven races showing.
Etchells World Championship - Leaders after Race 7 (94 entries)
1st AUS 1449 Martin Hill 2 2 21 6 -49 2 6 - - 39 pts
2nd AUS 864 Matthew Chew 6 17 2 13 1 3 -35 - - 42 pts
3rd HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow 9 8 4 5 18 5 -22 - - 49 pts
4th AUS 1440 John Bertrand 5 16 3 20 4 -59 5 - - 53 pts
5th USA 1464 Jay Cross 13 5 -22 16 2 18 11 - - 65 pts
6th AUS 1443 Chris Hampton 15 1 17 15 -45 6 16 - - 70 pts
7th GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith 20 -29 6 23 3 1 26 - - 79 pts
8th USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin 18 20 -44 31 7 8 4 - - 88 pts
9th USA 926 Peter Duncan 24 3 7 -35 17 29 12 - - 92 pts
10th AUS 1330 Bruce Ferguson 3 15 -69 34 26 19 3 - - 100 pts
11th AUS 1383 William Voerman 25 -31 5 21 27 15 8 - - 101 pts
12th AUS 1377 Jud Smith 4 14 11 10 -40 28 37 - - 104 pts
13th AUS 1332 Peter Merrington -38 7 1 2 29 37 33 - - 109 pts
14th AUS 853 Peter McNeill 26 13 10 45 BFD 12 9 - - 115 pts
15th USA 1363 Michael Goldfarb 14 18 35 -57 41 13 2 - - 123 pts
16th AUS 1442 Tom King 12 4 36 BFD 15 49 7 - - 123 pts
17th AUS 1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong 39 9 -42 1 32 25 18 - - 124 pts
18th AUS 1374 David Clark 33 21 18 3 50 BFD 1 - - 126 pts
19th AUS 1436 Doug Flynn 21 45 15 7 -55 10 28 - - 126 pts
20th HKG 884 Martin Kaye 27 11 -53 11 36 32 13 - - 130 pts
Full results here
