Etchells Worlds - Chew and Smith hit the front

The new leader is Matthew Chew (AUS864) who won the first race of the day and followed it with third place in the second race, won by European Champion Lawrie Smith (GBR1434).

Chew sailing with Brian Donovan, Ben Vercoe and Ashley Deeks took race 5 ahead of Jay Cross (USA1464) with Smith in third place. John Bertrand (AUS1440) was in fourth with Scott Kaufman (USA 1198) taking fifth.

Race 6 saw Smith sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Pedro Andrade snatch victory on the final run, with Martin Hill (AUS1440) in second and Chew taking third to match Smith's scoreline for the day.

Chew now has a seven point championship lead ahead of Mark Thornburrow (HKG1406) who had an 18 - 5 score, with Jay Cross (USA1464) in third place but 27 points off the two leaders.

Britain's Smith is now in fourth place overall, six points off the podium places and carrying some high scores.

Martin Hill (AUS1449) who led after day 2, added another second place, but a 49 in race 5 did him no favours and he drops to back to fifth overall.

In sixth place is Chris Hampton (AUS1443) after a 45 - 6 score for the day.

Etchells World Championship - Leaders after Race 6 (94 entries)

1st AUS 864 Matthew Chew 6 17 2 13 1 3 - - 42 pts

2nd HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow 9 8 4 5 18 5 - - 49 pts

3rd USA 1464 Jay Cross 13 5 22 16 2 18 - - 76 pts

4th GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith 20 29 6 23 3 1 - - 82 pts

5th AUS 1449 Martin Hill 2 2 21 6 49 2 - - 82 pts

6th AUS 1443 Chris Hampton 15 1 17 15 45 6 - - 99 pts

7th AUS 1440 John Bertrand 5 16 3 20 4 59 - - 107 pts

8th AUS 1377 Jud Smith 4 14 11 10 40 28 - - 107 pts

9th AUS 1332 Peter Merrington 38 7 1 2 29 37 - - 114 pts

10th USA 926 Peter Duncan 24 3 7 35 17 29 - - 115 pts

11th AUS 1383 William Voerman 25 31 5 21 27 15 - - 124 pts

12th USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin 18 20 44 31 7 8 - - 128 pts

13th AUS 1306 Grant Crowle 7 12 47 44 22 9 - - 141 pts

14th AUS 1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong 39 9 42 1 32 25 - - 148 pts

15th AUS 1436 Doug Flynn 21 45 15 7 55 10 - - 153 pts

16th AUS 924 Damien King 48 6 16 17 37 35 - - 159 pts

17th AUS 1330 Bruce Ferguson 3 15 69 34 26 19 - - 166 pts

18th AUS 870 Peter Conde 32 36 9 33 34 22 - - 166 pts

19th HKG 884 Martin Kaye 27 11 53 11 36 32 - - 170 pts

20th USA 1198 Scott Kaufman 11 38 68 28 5 24 - - 174 pts



Full results here

