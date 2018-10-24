Etchells World Championship - Thornburrow takes lead on day 3

The pain continues for the 90+ competitors with another slow day and wild swings in the leaderboard.

Thornburrow, sailing with Mike Huang, Alexander Conway and Will Ryan, has yet to win a race but he is the only competitor with a single-figure scoreline (9, 8, 4, 5) and until a discard is taken he sits top of the leadrboard.

Overnight leader Martin Hill (AUS1449) slips to second place (2, 2, 21, 6) five points off the leader and seven points ahead of third placed Matthew Chew (AUS864) with a 6, 17, 2, 13 scoreline.

Peter Merrington (AUS1332) was best of the day with win in race 3 and then second behind Jeanne-Claude Strong (AUS1435) in race 4.

Merrington is in sixth place overall but his scoreline of 38, 7, 1, 2, gives him the opportunity to rapidly improve.

Defending World Champion Steve Benjamin (AUS1427) has yet to get into single figures and is now back in 22nd place.

Ian Murray (AUS1461) who won the first race of the event is now back in 42nd place overall.

Britain's Lawrie Smith (GBR1434) finally made it into single figures with a sixth place finish in race 3, but then took a 23rd in race 4, he improves to 11th overall.

Etchells World Championship - Leaders after Race 4 (94 entries)

1st HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow 9 8 4 5 - - 26 pts

2nd AUS 1449 Martin Hill 2 2 21 6 - - 31 pts

3rd AUS 864 Matthew Chew 6 17 2 13 - - 38 pts

4th AUS 1377 Jud Smith 4 14 11 10 - - 39 pts

5th AUS 1440 John Bertrand 5 16 3 20 - - 44 pts

6th AUS 1332 Peter Merrington 38 7 1 2 - - 48 pts

7th AUS 1443 Chris Hampton 15 1 17 15 - - 48 pts

8th USA 1464 Jay Cross 13 5 22 16 - - 56 pts

9th USA 926 Peter Duncan 24 3 7 35 - - 69 pts

10th AUS 1374 David Clark 33 21 18 3 - - 75 pts

11th GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith 20 29 6 23 - - 78 pts

12th AUS 1383 William Voerman 25 31 5 21 - - 82 pts

13th AUS 924 Damien King 48 6 16 17 - - 87 pts

14th AUS 1436 Doug Flynn 21 45 15 7 - - 88 pts

15th AUS 1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong 39 9 42 1 - - 91 pts

16th AUS 853 Peter McNeill 26 13 10 45 - - 94 pts

17th HKG 884 Martin Kaye 27 11 53 11 - - 102 pts

18th AUS 1422 John Warlow 41 34 28 4 - - 107 pts

19th HKG 1269 Greg Farrell 31 41 23 12 - - 107 pts

20th AUS 1306 Grant Crowle 7 12 47 44 - - 110 pts



Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here