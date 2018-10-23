Etchells World Championship - New leader on Day 2

Martin Hill (AUS1449) sailing with Sean O'Rourke, Julian Plante and Matt Belcher is the new overall leader after finishing second behind Chris Hampton (AUS1443) in the second race of the championship.

Only one race was completed on day 2 as light winds again shortened the available time on the water.

Chris Hampton, sailing with Sam Haines and Charlie Cumbley, took the race 2 win ahead of Hill with Peter Duncan (USA926), sailing with Andrew Palfrey, Victor Diaz de Leon and Sasha Ryan in third place (11th overall).

Overall Hampton moves into second place, and up into third overall is Tom King (AUS1442) after finishing in fourth, while Mark Thornburrow (HKG1406) is now fourth overall after an eighth place finish.

Bruce Ferguson (AUS1330) drops back to fifth overall after a fifth place finish, and also slipping back is Jud Smith (AUS1377) now sixth after a 14th place finish.

While most of the top ten from day 1 managed to record a reasonable result in race 2, overnight leader Iain Murray (AUS1461) was caught by the U Flag at the start and drops to 49th place overall.

Britain's Lawrie Smith (GBR1434) finished 29th and remains in 20th overall.

Rob Goddard (GBR1329) was caught by the UFD and is now 89th overall.

Etchells World Championship - Leaders after Race 2 (94 entries)

1st AUS 1449 Lisa Rose Martin Hill 2 2 - - 4 pts

2nd AUS 1443 Tango Chris Hampton 15 1 - - 16 pts

3rd AUS 1442 Iron Lotus Tom King 12 4 - - 16 pts

4th HKG 1406 Racer C Mark Thornburrow 9 8 - - 17 pts

5th AUS 1330 Whisper Bruce Ferguson 3 15 - - 18 pts

6th AUS 1377 Roulette Jud Smith 4 14 - - 18 pts

7th USA 1464 Skanky Gene Jay Cross 13 5 - - 18 pts

8th AUS 1306 The Hole Way Grant Crowle 7 12 - - 19 pts

9th AUS 1440 Triad2 John Bertrand 5 16 - - 21 pts

10th AUS 864 Gen XY Matthew Chew 6 17 - - 23 pts

11th USA 926 Oatmeal Peter Duncan 24 3 - - 27 pts

12th USA 1363 War Canoe Michael Goldfarb 14 18 - - 32 pts

13th HKG 884 Les Freak Sont Chic Martin Kaye 27 11 - - 38 pts

14th USA 1427 Stella Blue Stephen Benjamin 18 20 - - 38 pts

15th AUS 853 Iris V Peter McNeill 26 13 - - 39 pts

16th AUS 1332 Top 40 Peter Merrington 38 7 - - 45 pts

17th AUS 1435 1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong 39 9 - - 48 pts

18th USA 1198 America Jane 11 Scott Kaufman 11 38 - - 49 pts

19th AUS 1447 Magpie Graeme Taylor 16 33 - - 49 pts

20th GBR 1434 Alfie Lawrie Smith 20 29 - - 49 pts

Full results here

