Etchells World Championship - Day 1

Iain Murray (AUS1461), sailing with Grant Simmer and Richard Allanson won the opening race, finishing ahead of Martin Hill (AUS1449), sailing with Sean O'Rourke, Julian Plante and Matt Belcher.

In third place was Bruce Ferguson (AUS1330) sailing with Cameron Miles and David Sampson.

The right of centre was favoured and would be at least 12 knots from the Sou’east, but at the windward mark the increased tidal flow and shallower water meant the waves did stack up a little bit more, especially once that tide fully turned and you had it competing with the wind.

Reigning World Champion Steve Benjamin (AUS1427) with Michael Menninger, Ian Liberty and Jonathan Goldsberry finished in 18th place.

Britain's Lawrie Smith (GBR1434) sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Pedro Andrade finished in 20th place.

Rob Goddard (GBR1329) sailing with Jack Muldoon, Sam Penhaul-Smith and Diana Kissane was 72nd.



Etchells World Championship - Leaders after Race 1 (94 entries)

1st Havoc AUS 1461 Iain Murray - - 1 pts

2nd Lisa Rose AUS 1449 Martin Hill - - 2 pts

3rd Whisper AUS 1330 Bruce Ferguson - - 3 pts

4th Roulette AUS 1377 Jud Smith - - 4 pts

5th Triad2 AUS 1440 John Bertrand - - 5 pts

6th Gen XY AUS 864 Matthew Chew - - 6 pts

7th The Hole Way AUS 1306 Grant Crowle - - 7 pts

8th Grand V AUS 511 William Dargaville - - 8 pts

9th Racer C HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow - - 9 pts

10th Our Thing AUS 1446 David Turton - - 10 pts

11th America Jane 11 USA 1198 Scott Kaufman - - 11 pts

12th Iron Lotus AUS 1442 Tom King - - 12 pts

13th Skanky Gene USA 1464 Jay Cross - - 13 pts

14th War Canoe USA 1363 Michael Goldfarb - - 14 pts

15th Tango AUS 1443 Chris Hampton - - 15 pts

16th Magpie AUS 1447 Graeme Taylor - - 16 pts

17th BGR AUS 1317 Bradley Ginnivan - - 17 pts

18th Stella Blue AUS 1427 Stephen Benjamin - - 18 pts

19th Ciao AUS 1244 Douglas McGain - - 19 pts

20th Alfie GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith - - 20 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here