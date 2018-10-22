Etchells World Championship - Day 1

With just one race on the leaderboard, Iain Murray of Australia is the day 1 leader of the Etchells World Championship in Brisbane, Australia.
Iain Murray (AUS1461), sailing with Grant Simmer and Richard Allanson won the opening race, finishing ahead of Martin Hill (AUS1449), sailing with Sean O'Rourke, Julian Plante and Matt Belcher.
In third place was Bruce Ferguson (AUS1330) sailing with Cameron Miles and David Sampson.
The right of centre was favoured and would be at least 12 knots from the Sou’east, but at the windward mark the increased tidal flow and shallower water meant the waves did stack up a little bit more, especially once that tide fully turned and you had it competing with the wind.
Reigning World Champion Steve Benjamin (AUS1427) with Michael Menninger, Ian Liberty and Jonathan Goldsberry finished in 18th place.
Britain's Lawrie Smith (GBR1434) sailing with Richard Parslow, Goncalo Ribeiro and Pedro Andrade finished in 20th place.
Rob Goddard (GBR1329) sailing with Jack Muldoon, Sam Penhaul-Smith and Diana Kissane was 72nd.
Etchells World Championship - Leaders after Race 1 (94 entries)
1st Havoc AUS 1461 Iain Murray - - 1 pts
2nd Lisa Rose AUS 1449 Martin Hill - - 2 pts
3rd Whisper AUS 1330 Bruce Ferguson - - 3 pts
4th Roulette AUS 1377 Jud Smith - - 4 pts
5th Triad2 AUS 1440 John Bertrand - - 5 pts
6th Gen XY AUS 864 Matthew Chew - - 6 pts
7th The Hole Way AUS 1306 Grant Crowle - - 7 pts
8th Grand V AUS 511 William Dargaville - - 8 pts
9th Racer C HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow - - 9 pts
10th Our Thing AUS 1446 David Turton - - 10 pts
11th America Jane 11 USA 1198 Scott Kaufman - - 11 pts
12th Iron Lotus AUS 1442 Tom King - - 12 pts
13th Skanky Gene USA 1464 Jay Cross - - 13 pts
14th War Canoe USA 1363 Michael Goldfarb - - 14 pts
15th Tango AUS 1443 Chris Hampton - - 15 pts
16th Magpie AUS 1447 Graeme Taylor - - 16 pts
17th BGR AUS 1317 Bradley Ginnivan - - 17 pts
18th Stella Blue AUS 1427 Stephen Benjamin - - 18 pts
19th Ciao AUS 1244 Douglas McGain - - 19 pts
20th Alfie GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith - - 20 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here