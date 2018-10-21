Kuznetsov Crowned Melges 32 World Champion

Pavel Kuznetsov was at the helm of TAVATUY with tactician Evgeny Neugodnikov, and crew of Alexander Patrushev, Egor Konuhovski, Konstantin Besputing, Oleg Krivov and Valeriy Zatsarinskiy.

The final day in Cagliari brought on more light air conditions making only one race possible. For the start, it was an "all or nothing" situation as both Matteo Balestrero's GIOGI (Branko Brcin, tactician) and Kuznetsov squared off.

Very decisively, Kuznetsov immediately went right while his opponent opted for the opposite side. As the fleet approached the top weathermark, a slight rotation in the wind tipped the scales in Kuznetsov's favor, who already had a comfortable lead.

Balestrero on the other hand, found himself out of the top ten and with penalty, desperate to stay ahead of third place finisher Martin Reintjes' CAIPIRINHA (Gabrielle Benussi, tactician).

Balestrero did well to finish the race in tenth, finishing the event in second overall. For Kuznetsov, a celebration at the finish line meant he would be World Champion for a second time.

Melges 32 World Championship

1st RUS 223 TAVATUY Pavel Kuznetsov - - 8 pts

2nd ITA 172 GIOGI Matteo Balestrero - - 17 pts

3rd ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA Martin Reintjes - - 18 pts

4th ITA 487 TORPYONE Edoardo Lupi / Massimo Pessina - - 22 pts

5th GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Christian Schwoerer - - 24 pts

6th MON 181 G - SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio - - 24 pts

7th MON 2121 MASCALZONE LATINO Vincenzo Onorato - - 28 pts

8th ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Edoardo Pavesio - - 29 pts

9th POL 204 CASINO ROYAL Waldemar Salata - - 33 pts

10th ITA 185 AIR IS ESSENTIAL Roberto Monti - - 42 pts

11th ITA 236 DONINO Luigi Giannattasio - - 43 pts

12th NOR 212 PIPPA Lasse Petterson - - 48 pts

13th GER 193 WILMA Fritz Homann - - 49 pts

14th GER 215 HOMANIT (Corinthian) Kilian Holzapfel - - 52 pts

15th JPN 33 SWING Keisuke Suzuki - - 54 pts

16th ITA 194 T.ONE Manfredo Toninelli - - 59 pts

17th ITA 201 DUMBOVIT (Corinthian) Alessandro Lotto Flavio Campana - - 65 pts

18th SUI 202 SKADI (Corinthian) Carlo Babini Merlo - - 70 pts

